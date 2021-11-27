NORTH ANDOVER -- A pair of quick goals staked the Merrimack College men's hockey team to a third period lead, but Union fought back to claim a 3-2 win Saturday night at Lawler Rink.
Max Newton and Jordan Seyfert scored a minute and a half apart midway through the final frame to give Merrimack a 2-1 lead. But the Dutchmen struck with a pair of their own in the closing eight minutes to claim the road win. The setback put an end to Merrimack's two-game winning streak.
On Merrimack's first goal, Steven Jandric collected a loose puck in his own end and turned on the jets to start a 2-on-1 break with Newton. After Newton slid a pass to Jandric on the far side just past the blue line, Jandric quickly worked it back to the graduate student, who wired home his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
On the second, Declan Carlile was able to win a 50-50 puck in the neutral zone forward to Seyfert near the red line. After that, Seyfert got it to Mick Messner, who carried around a defender and towards the net, then shoved one towards the crease. Seyfert got into the dirty area and jammed home his first of the season to give Merrimack the lead.
Newton led the team with five shots on goal. He also won 14-of-21 faceoff opportunities and now has a five-game point streak.
Warriors goalie Hugo Ollas concluded his evening with 19 saves.
Messner now has an assist in each of his last three games.
Up next, Merrimack stays at Lawler Rink Dec. 3 when it returns to Hockey East play against Connecticut. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 pm.
