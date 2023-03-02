NORTH ANDOVER -- Both Ziggy Reid and Javon Bennett scored career-highs in the Merrimack College men's basketball victory over Long Island University in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament. Reid dropped 33 points after going 11-13 from the field and 6-7 from long range.
Bennett added 26 points. The NEC rookie of the year went 10-13 from and field, knocking down four threes. Jordan Minor was the third Merrimack player in double figures, scoring 17 points. He also led the team with five rebounds.
The victory marks the first Division I postseason win in program history.
The Essentials
Score: Merrimack 91, Long Island 76
Records: Merrimack (16-16, 12-4 NEC) Long Island (3-26, 1-15 NEC)
Location: Lawler Arena
Rapid Recap
● The Warriors jumped out to a quick seven-point lead. After a Shark bucket, Minor converted on a three-point play to put Merrimack up eight. Long Island battled back, cutting the lead to four. Bennett and Reid added four point to go back up eight. The Sharks cut it down to three with 12 minutes to go in the first half. The Warriors then added six points, which included a four-point play from Devon Savage. After Long Island cut the lead back down to six, Merrimack went on a nine-point run to go up by 18 points. A Bennett three made the lead 19 points with four minutes left before halftime. Merrimack would head into the locker room up by 21.
● The Sharks opened the scoring in the second half, Reid then hit a three to give the Warriors their biggest lead of the night at 22. The Sharks battled back to cut the lead down to 16. Reid would stop the run with a three. With 11 minutes left in the game, Long Island had gotten the lead down to 15 points. Bennett then went on a personal five-point run to swell the advantage back up to 20 points. Both teams battled back and forth, maintaining a 20 point lead for Merrimack. With three minutes to play the Sharks got the lead down to 11 points. Reid then scored five straight points to go back up by 16. The Warriors would end up winning the game by 15.
Notes and Numbers
● Merrimack's 91 points is the most the team has scored all season.
● The Warriors shot 61% from the field, including 58% from three.
● Merrimack had 16 steals.
Up Next
The Warriors will get back to action on Saturday night when #4 seed Sacred Heart visits North Andover for a semifinal matchup. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
