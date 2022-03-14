NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack men’s basketball team accepted an invitation to play in The Basketball Classic, which was formerly known as the CIT.
The tournament is a 32-team single-elimination format. The first round will take place this week. Merrimack’s opponent in the tournament will be revealed later today. The semifinals will happen on March 29 and the finals on March 31. All games will air on ESPN+ and will be played on campus sites.
This will mark the first time Merrimack has appeared in a postseason tournament at the Division I level. While still going through the transition period, the Warriors are ineligible for NCAA-sponsored tournaments for one more season, which includes the NCAA Tournament and the NIT.
"This is a great opportunity for our program to be able to compete in a post season", said head coach Joe Gallo. "This is a testament to our guys for winning five of our last six games and staying with it all the way to the end. Anytime you can play basketball in March it is a great thing!"
This is great news for the Merrimack program. A lot of these tournaments were canceled last year due to COVID. Two years ago, when the Warriors won the NEC regular season, they deserved a chance to play for a championship but didn’t get the opportunity because COVID hit and all of the postseason tournaments were canceled.
The 2020 team absolutely deserved a postseason. It’s good to see this team rewarded with an opportunity as well, especially with the way they played down the stretch.
Word is Merrimack will be on the road in the first round. The opponent will be revealed later today, but I’d expect it to be a regional opponent. Probably someone from America East, the CAA, Patriot League, etc.
