Merrimack opens the season tonight in Queens, N.Y. against St John’s out of the Big East. The opening tip is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Let’s look at 10 things to know ahead of tonight’s game …
1. Merrimack was picked to finish first in the NEC
The Warriors were picked to win the NEC for the first time in program history. The Warriors received six of the nine first-place votes in the NEC preseason poll. Sacred Heart and Wagner were the only other teams to receive first-place votes in the poll.
2. Portions of tonight’s game will air on FS1
FS1 will air BIG EAST Opening Night Tip-Off tonight, with live look-ins at the eight games featuring BIG EAST teams on Monday night. If you want to watch tonight’s game in its entirety, you can do so on the FOX Sports app or by clicking here.
3. Inside Carnesecca Arena
Tonight’s game will be played at Carnesecca Arena, which is a 6,107-seat venue in Queens. St. John’s also plays some of its games at Madison Square Garden.
The arena was built in 1961 and it’s named after former St. John’s coach Lou Carnesecca.
4. St. John’s predictions
St. John’s went 17-15 last season and was predicted to finish sixth in the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll released last month. St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson is entering his fourth season at St. John’s and his 21st season overall, and he’s never had a losing season.
5. Inside the St. John’s lineup
Posh Alexander is the standout. The junior was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he averaged 13.8 points per game. Alexander also finished second in the league and 19th nationally with 5.5 assists and he led the Big East and ranked 11th in Division I with 2.3 steals per game.
Overall, St. John’s will welcome back four of their top six scorers from a year ago.
6. Inside the Matchup
Merrimack and St. John’s have never met.
The Red Storm are 117-18 all-time against current members of the NEC. Merrimack is 0-1 all-time against the Big East, losing to Providence in the Warriors’ first season as a D-I program. Merrimack also played an exhibition game against UConn when the Warriors were a D-II program in 2017.
7. What does Vegas think?
Oddsmakers have the Warriors as 22-point underdogs with the total set at 140.5 points. The line opened with the Warriors as 21-point underdogs.
The total is what stands out here. The Warriors only had six games last year that went over 140.5 points and they were all in the second half of the season. None of Merrimack’s non-conference games went over 140 points.
Against “power” conferences, Merrimack’s totals were:
Rutgers: 83
Virginia Tech: 115
Gonzaga: 135
Indiana: 140
The Rutgers and Virginia Tech games were the two earliest non-conference games. St. John’s had totals of 140 and 123 in exhibition games against Adelphi and Southern New Hampshire.
If I were to make a play on this game, I’d take the under and bet on Merrimack’s zone causing enough problems to keep this game below the total.
8. St. John’s went to the Dominican Republic
The Red Storm took a trip to the Dominican Republic in August to play three exhibition games against international teams. St. John’s beat Dominican Republic U22 National Team 89-87 and they beat the GUG All-Stars 93-79. In the last game of the tour, the Dominican Republic Senior National Team beat St. John’s 93-84.
9. Merrimack will lean on returners
Jordan Minor is Merrimack’s top returning player. Last season he averaged 15.1 points per game and he was named preseason All-NEC last month. Ziggy Reid is Merrimack’s other returning double-digit scorer; he averaged 11.0 points per game last season.
The Warriors will have to replace Mikey Watkins (transferred to UMass Lowell) and Malik Edmead (transferred to Albany). The rotation will include Mykel Derring, Jordan McKoy, as well as James Madison transfers Jaylen Stinson and Devon Savage.
10. KenPom Rankings
KenPom has St. John’s ranked as the No. 37 team in the nation entering the season. KenPom has Merrimack ranked No. 291 to start the season.
KenPom has Merrimack predicted to go 16-15 overall this season, with a 10-6 record in the NEC. The site has tonight’s games projected as an 81-58 loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.