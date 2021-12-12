Facing a collection of America's top prep talent, the Merrimack College men's hockey team cruised to an easy 8-2 victory in Sunday's exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program's U-18 squad.
Merrimack led 2-0 at the first intermission, 5-2 at the second and then extended the lead with three more goals in the final period. Alex Jefferies led all scorers with two goals and two assists, Reagan Kimmens had two goals and Zach Uens, Mac Welsher, Ben Brar and Adam Arvedson each found the back of the net once for the Warriors, who scored their most goals in a game since 1993.
Merrimack led as much as 4-0 midway through the second period before the U.S. U-18 team responded with two goals within a 2:17 stretch. Lane Hutson got the U-18 team on the board with a power play goal first and then Ryan Chesley followed that with another goal to cut Merrimack's lead to two.
The Warriors responded quickly, however, with Welsher scoring 40 seconds after Chesley's goal to extend the lead back to three. Merrimack added another goal on Arvedson's power play goal midway through the third and got two more in the final minutes, including Uens' goal as time expired.
In addition to the scorers, Merrimack also got two assists from Declan Carlile, Jordan Seyfert, Mark Hillier and Jefferies, along with single assists from Kevin Sadovski, Zach Vinnell, Mick Messner, Matt Copponi, Logan Drevitch and Arvedson. Hugo Ollas made 27 saves in the win.
With the win, Merrimack snaps the U-18 team's 12-game winning streak against USHL, international and NCAA Division 1 opponents. Merrimack now concludes the fall semester on Friday when the Warriors host Dartmouth at 7 p.m.
