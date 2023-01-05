Merrimack started the NEC schedule 1-1 last weekend against Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson. This week, the Warriors will play in the comfort of Hammel Court when they welcome Sacred Heart (tonight) and St. Francis Brooklyn (Saturday) to North Andover.
Here are 10 things to know ahead of this weekend’s games …
1. Sacred Heart also 1-1 in NEC
The Pioneers opened up last week with a pair of home games against Stonehill and LIU. Sacred Heart beat LIU on Saturday but fell to first-year NEC program Stonehill last Thursday, 74-67. The Pioneers rebounded with an 18-point win over LIU last Saturday.
Sacred Heart is 7-9 on the season. They had non-conference wins over Hartford, Columbia, Binghamton, New Hampshire, and Holy Cross.
2. St. Francis lost its NEC opener
The Terriers only played one NEC game last week and they fell to Central Connecticut, 74-52, last Saturday.
The Terriers are 6-7 on the season. They had non-league wins over Saint Peter’s, Delaware St., and Hartford (twice).
3. Common opponent with Sacred Heart
Merrimack and Sacred Heart played one of the same non-conference opponents.
UMass Lowell: The River Hawks beat the Warriors 71-51 on Nov. 30. Merrimack was still without Jordan Minor in that game. Sacred Heart played Lowell twice and beat them 90-81 on Nov. 16 and 70-59 on Dec. 3.
4. Take the unders?
None of these three teams has highly-ranked offenses. Merrimack’s offensive efficiency is ranked No. 362 by KenPom. Sacred Heart’s offense is ranked No. 309 and St. Francis’ offense is ranked No. 348.
The difference?
Merrimack’s defensive efficiency is far better than both opponents. Merrimack is ranked No. 148 while Sacred Heart is No. 285 and St. Francis is No. 302.
5. Merrimack is projected to win both
Despite its sluggish start, KenPom has the Warriors projected to win both of these games. The website projects a 65-64 win for Merrimack tonight and a 62-58 win over St. Francis on Saturday.
CBS Sportsline’s prediction model has Sacred Heart winning tonight’s game 66-63.
6. Scouting Sacred Heart’s usage numbers
Nico Galette has been Sacred Heart’s go-to man offensively. He has taken 29.3 percent of the team’s total shots and has a 27.1 percent possession percentage.
Raheem Solomon and Bryce Johnson also see plenty of touches. Those three players have combined to take 71 percent of Sacred Heart’s shots.
Johnson has also been one of the best defensive rebounders in the nation, currently ranked No. 36 nationally.
7. Scouting St. Francis’ usage numbers
The Terriers lean on Rob Higgins and Zion Bethea, although their minutes have been generally spread out. The Terriers have had eight players who have played at least 40 percent of the team’s total minutes.
Along with Huggins and Bethea, Josiah Harris and Tedrick Wilcox are focal points of the offense.
8. What about Merrimack’s usage numbers?
Jordan Minor is the most important player in the NEC.
I’m not sure I see an argument for anyone else based on the numbers.
Minor has a 31.4 percent possession percentage, which is No. 14 in the nation. He’s ranked No. 23 in the nation in block percentage and No. 25 in the nation in fouls drawn per 40 minutes.
Javon Bennett continues to wreak havoc defensively. The freshman guard is ranked No. 3 in the country in steal percentage. The Warriors are so good at forcing turnovers, they have three players in the top 50 nationally in steal percentage, headlined by Bennett (No. 3) along with Devon Savage (No. 27) and Jordan Derkack (No. 43).
The Warriors are ranked No. 5 in the nation in defensive turnover percentage and No. 3 in the nation in steal percentage.
9. History vs. Sacred Heart
Merrimack is 7-4 all-time against Sacred Heart, dating back to 1992 when both teams were still at the D-II level. The Warriors are 5-1 in the series since they joined the NEC in 2019.
Last season the Warriors won a pair of games over Sacred Heart. Merrimack won 70-63 on the road and had a 80-79 victory at Hammel Court on Feb. 19, 2022.
10. History vs. Saint Francis
The Warriors are 5-1 all-time against Saint Francis. All of those games have happened at the D-I level. The Warriors won last year’s meeting, 72-52, on Feb. 26. Merrimack’s lone loss in the series was Feb. 25, 2021 when the Terriers won an 84-71 game at Hammel Court.
The Warriors are 3-0 in the last three matchups.
