QUEENS, N.Y. -- The Merrimack College men's basketball team dropped its season-opener against St. John's University on Monday night, falling 97-72.
Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors, scoring 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Freshman Jordan Dekack scored 15 points and had eight rebounds in his first game in a Merrimack uniform. Jaylen Stinson added nine points in the defeat.
Devon Savage scored the first four points of the game for the Warriors. With just under 17 minutes in the half Ziggy Reid knocked down his first three of the night. St. John's then went on a six-point run to go up six. A Minor layup with 13 minutes until halftime cut the deficit to seven.
St. John's then went on an 11-point run to go up 18. Stinson ended the run with a three. Jordan McKoy hit his first three of the game with seven minutes until halftime, making the lead 18. Minor had the last four points for Merrimack who were down 21 heading into the locker room.
MaKoy and Minor scored on back-to-back possessions in the second half. Stinson and McKoy then traded buckets cutting the lead to 25. Derkack scored making it a 23 points advantage. With 12 minutes left Nick Filchner hit a jumper to cut it down to 21 points. Minor had a dunk with 10 minutes to play to get it down to under 20 points.
Merrimack scored 32 points off turnovers, compared to St. John's who had 30. The Warriors got 28 points from their bench.
Merrimack get back to action on Thursday night back at Hammel Court when Clark University visits North Andover. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
