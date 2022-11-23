PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Merrimack College, 71-57, on Wednesday.
With the win, the Friars improved to 4-2 this season, while Merrimack fell to1-5.
Merrimack was led by Ziggy Reid (21 points) and Javon Bennett (11 points). Ed Croswell led the way for the Friars with 17 points and seven rebounds. Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) recorded his first double-double as a Friar with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“Happy to get the win after a few losses over the weekend,” Head Coach Ed Cooley said. “Devin Carter and Ed Croswell gave us some good effort. We will keep working to get better”
Providence led 37-26 at the half.
The Friars shot 16-31 (51.6%) from the field, 1-6 (16.7%) from three and 4-6 (66.7%) from the free throw line.
Merrimack shot 8-19 (42.1%) from the field, 3-6 (50.0%) from three and 7-8 (87.5%) from the free throw line.
Providence finished the game 29-60 (48.3%) from the field, 3-11(27.3%) from three and 10-14 (71.4%) from the free throw line.
Merrimack finished the contest 20-52 (38.5%) from the field, 10-23 (43.5%) from three and 7-8 (87.5%) from the free throw line.
Providence outrebounded the Warriors, 43-21. The Friars dominated the paint, outshooting Merrimack, 50-18.
