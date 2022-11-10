Merrimack will host Clark University tonight at Hammel Court in the home opener. The Warriors are coming off Monday’s loss at St. John’s.
There isn’t a lot of info out there on Clark University, so I’m going to cut my regular preview in half for this matchup. Let’s look at five things to know ahead of tonight’s game …
1. Clark University is in Worcester
Clark has about 3,500 students and the school, which was founded in 1887, is located in Worcester. Athletically it’s a D-III school that competes in the NEWMAC.
It’s not uncommon for the Warriors to schedule a D-III opponent at the start of the season. In 2019-20 the Warriors played Lesley at home and last season Merrimack hosted Emerson College.
2. Clark won its opener on Monday
Clark is 1-0 on the season after the Cougars blew out Lesley, 101-51, on Monday night. Isaiah Taylor led the team with 17 points and Mikey O’Brien had a team-high eight rebounds. Clark shot 35 for 63 from the field (55.6%).
There are some local connections. Junior guard Jordan Richard is from Lawrence, Mass and Taylor is from Methuen and went to Lowell Catholic.
Clark went 18-8 last season.
3. Merrimack is looking to get into the win column
The Warriors are looking to bounce back from Monday’s 97-72 loss at St. John’s.
There were stretches in the game on Monday where the Warriors played well. Defensively they forced 29 turnovers, including 14 steals. Devon Savage led the team with four steals.
In the end, St. John’s is a deep and talented team, but there were stretches where the Warriors were doing what I believe they wanted to do, especially defensively.
4. Prediction time
ESPN’s simulation model has Merrimack with a 95.1% chance to win the game on Thursday. That should come as no surprise.
None of the online sportsbooks have posted odds on this game as of this writing, and I don’t expect them to take any action on a game that features a D-I team against a D-III team. But check if you’re interested because I could be wrong.
5. What am I looking for?
I’m looking for the Warriors to roll in this game. Last season they beat Emerson 77-48 and two years ago the Warriors beat Lesley 110-16.
In the Lesley game, the Warriors played 12 players and the starters only played 18 minutes. Last year against Emerson the starters played between 22-31 minutes and the Warriors played 12 players.
The Warriors played nine men on Monday night, and only seven players played 10 or more minutes.
On Thursday, I’d expect to see the Warriors go deeper into their bench but still come away with a win.
