Merrimack will be in Providence tonight to take on the Providence College Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the former Dunkin Donuts Center). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Here are 10 things to know ahead of tonight’s game …
1. Minor will be out of the lineup
Arguably the best big man in the NEC, Jordan Minor, missed Merrimack’s weekend trip to Montana and word is he’ll still be unavailable when the Warriors travel to Providence tonight. That’s obviously a big loss for the Warriors, but especially against a team like Providence, with the size the Friars have in the frontcourt.
2. Watch tonight on TV
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on FS2. This will be Merrimack’s first nationally-televised game of the season. The Warriors’ opening night game at St. John’s was looked in on FS1 as part of the Big East’s television package with Fox Sports, but this will be the first game broadcast on national TV in its entirity.
3. Friars off a pair of losses
Providence enters tonight 3-2 on the season after they dropped a pair of games at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off last weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Providence fell to Miami, 74-64, last Saturday and on Sunday Saint Louis beat the Friars 76-73.
Providence has victories over Rider, Northeastern, and Stonehill.
4. Inside the series
Merrimack and Providence have met twice in their history and the Friars are 2-0 in those matchups. The first meeting was back on Feb. 9, 1955, which the Friars won 79-56. Most recently, the teams met on Nov. 19, 2019 at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Providence won that game 93-56.
In the latest matchup against the Friars, Mykel Derring led the Warriors with 11 points and Devin Jensen had 10 points.
5. Warriors are on a skid
Merrimack has dropped three straight games and the Warriors are 0-4 against D-I competition this season.
Merrimack lost all three games at the Zootown Invitational tournament in Montana last weekend. There was some changes in the starting lineup with Minor out. In the final two games of the tournament last week, the Warriors settled on a starting five that included Ziggy Reid, Jordan Derkack, Jordan McKoy, Jaylen Stinson, and Mykel Derring.
6. Providence’s stellar NC record at home
Under head coach Ed Cooley, Providence is 82-5 in non-conference games played at home.
The Friars were one of the top teams in the country last season, cracking the top-10 and they advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. After several departures, this year’s team was picked fifth in the Big East preseason poll and have eight newcomers on the roster.
7. What does Vegas think?
Providence is a 19.5-point favorite in tonight’s game and the total has been set at 132.5 points. The Warriors are a 14/1 underdog on the moneyline.
Sportsline has a projected final score of 81-56 for the Friars.
The game opened with a 20.5-point spread but money has come in on Merrimack to cover, likely due to Providence’s struggles last weekend.
8. Inside the AMP
The Amica Mutual Pavilion (the first year of the arena with that name) was built in 1972. It seats 12,410 people for basketball and two of Providence’s first three games drew over 11,000 fans. According to the Providence website, only a limited number of tickets remain for tonight’s game.
The arena has hosted a number of big acts over the years and also doubles as the home of the Providence Bruins (AHL). Other acts include Elvis, Queen, The Who, Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, U2 (I saw U2 there in 2001), and Van Halen.
9. Inside Providence’s numbers
The Friars have five players (all five starters) averaging in double figures. Bryce Hopkins leads the team with 16.0 points per game and he also leads the team with 8.4 rebounds. The Friars typically go five deep into the bench. Clifton Moore is the leading scorer off the bench with 9.8 points and he’s averaging 19.0 minutes per game.
10. Inside Merrimack’s numbers
Minor has only appeared in two games but he does lead the team with 17.0 points per game. With him out of the lineup, Ziggy Reid is the leading scorer for the Warriors entering this game with 12.6 points. Freshman Jordan Derkack is second on the team with 10.4 points and he’s averaging 7.2 rebounds.
