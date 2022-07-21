The Merrimack men’s lacrosse program is joining America East. The Warriors have an agreement to become part of the league as an associate member for the 2023 and 2024 lacrosse seasons.
The move comes on the heels of the NEC dropping men’s lacrosse as a sport. The Atlantic-10 is beginning a lacrosse division and it took Hobart and Saint Joseph’s. LIU, Sacred Heart, and Wagner joined the MAAC.
Bryant is moving to America East along with the Warriors.
Merrimack is still in its Division I transitionary period and will be eligible for the America East postseason in 2024. Merrimack is the eighth men’s program in the America East, joining Albany, Binghamton, Bryant, UMBC, UMass Lowell, NJIT, and Vermont.
“America East is excited to welcome Merrimack as an associate member in the sport of men’s lacrosse,” said America East Commissioner, Brad Walker. “Merrimack has built a competitive men’s lacrosse program within our region and will be a great fit for our conference.”
