Merrimack men’s basketball forward Jordan Minor was named the NEC Player of the Week for the second time this season. Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s win over Hartford and then followed that up with a career-high 20 rebounds on Saturday against Sacred Heart.
In addition, Mid-Major Madness named Minor its national Mid-Major Player of the Week.
Men’s lacrosse now 3-1The Merrimack men’s lacrosse team lost for the first time this season over the weekend in a thriller against Dartmouth. The Big Green finished on top with an 11-10 win. Merrimack is now 3-1 with wins over Hofstra, Holy Cross, and LIU.
The Warriors will play at Denver on Saturday. The Pioneers are 1-2 this season with a win over Utah and losses to Air Force and No. 13 Duke (in overtime) this past weekend.
Saturday’s game will be played at the Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver. It was the first lacrosse-only stadium in Division I and seats 2,000 people.
Football adds Fordham to scheduleMerrimack will play a football series against Fordham in 2024 and 2025. Fordham made the FCS playoffs this past season and fell to UNH in the opening round on Nov. 26.
The Warriors will travel to Fordham on Nov. 23, 2024 and the Rams will come to Duane Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025.
Football has four dates set for fallThere have been four dates announced for Merrimack’s 2023 schedule, which currently includes:
Sept. 2 — at Holy Cross
Sept. 9 — vs. Lehigh
Sept. 16 — vs. Virginia-Lynchburg
Nov. 4 — at UMass
