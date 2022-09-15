Merrimack College football plays another team thought of highly in national polls.
This time it's Harvard University, which received votes in both of the major top-25 FCS preseason polls, on Friday night in Boston at 7 p.m.
Two weeks ago it was Holy Cross, which beat Merrimack, 31-17, on the North Andover campus.
The Crimson enters the game having won its last three games of 2021, including a thrilling 34-31 road victory over Yale in its season finale. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 1-1, falling to nationally ranked Holy Cross in its opener before defeating Assumption last Friday.
Harvard and Merrimack, despite being separated by roughly 30 miles, are meeting for the first time.
Merrimack's transfer at quarterback Jack Zergiotis gets his third start. Last week he was 12 for 26 for 159 yards and two TD passes. He also ran for a score in the dominating 45-17 win.
But this will be a much tougher game as the Crimson football program is on a 10 consecutive season-opening wins at home.
Harvard finished atop the Ivy League preseason poll this summer, collecting 108 points and eight first-place votes.
The Crimson led the Ivy League with 12 players on the Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League team (First Team - Alec Bank, Aidan Borguet, Thor Griffith, James Herring, Nate Leskovec, Jonah Lipel, Jack McGowan, Alex Washington; Second Team - Max Jones, Truman Jones, Haven Montefalco, Gavin Sharkey). Borguet was also tabbed the Ivy Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, with Washington earning Preseason All-America Second-Team honors.
Merrimack boasts one of the top wide receivers in New England in Jacari Carter, who has seven receptions for 120 yards and one TD. Expect a big game from Carter.
