WORCESTER – Fitton Field was the site of arguably the biggest game – albeit it was just the season opener – for Merrimack College in program history.
Certainly since moving up to Division 1.
The atmosphere was dynamic. Camera crews from ESPN-Plus were on hand. Over 13,00 fans packed the stands.
Saturday afternoon in Worcester was the place to be for Division 1 college football.
It was the place to be for Merrimack. They were facing a true, top of the line opponent and felt like they had a legitimate chance to take them down.
And for two quarters, the Warriors were ahead of the No. 5 team in the FSC Poll. They held the edge in points and in the physical department, especially in the trenches.
Instead of smelling the hamburgers and hot dogs being sold at the concession stands, the smell from the stadium was a possible upset.
Then the second half came. That was the time when the home fans sat back in their seats with their hamburgers and hot dogs and watch the Jordan Fuller show. He scored four of his five touchdowns on the day in the final two quarters to lead the Crusaders to a convincing 42-20 victory.
"We felt good (at halftime). We felt like we could knock them over, but then reality hit," said Merrimack linebacker Myles Taylor. "I wish we could get (the second half) back, but honestly that's not how life goes. We have to eat (this loss) up and just work to next week."
Taylor was immense in the first half, leading the team with five solo tackles. On the first drive of the game, Holy Cross moved the ball to the Merrimack 10, but a fourth down combination sack by Taylor and Tyler Leary gave the Warriors the ball.
Then with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, Holy Cross was driving again with the ball on the Merrimack 44 yard line. It was Taylor, whose pursuit of Sluka (9-for-14, 190 yards, 2 TD passes and 105 rushing yards) forced him to throw an interception with Tre Jordan III coming up with the big play.
After that, the defense didn't come up with any big plays.
"The first half we came out flying and were playing as a team and clicking on all cylinders," said Taylor. "We gave up a little bit on the run, but we were holding them for the most part. In the second half, honestly I just feel that we came out flat as a team and mostly on defense. We don't let up 40 points, not here at Merrimack. I don't care who we're playing, we don't let up 40 points. We've just got to be better. We'll take care of it in-house. We know what we've got to do and we'll be ready for next week."
While the defense played well in the first half and struggled in the second half, so did the offense. The Warriors led 17-14 at halftime behind a 34-yard field goal by Lliam Davis, a 1 yard TD run by Tyvon Edmonds, Jr., (25 carries, 86 yards) and then a 5-yard QB keeper run by Gavin McCusker, who finished the game completing 15-of-30 passes for 176 yards and rushing for 78 yards. Merrimack had possession almost double the time of Holy Cross.
"The way we executed on the physical end (on both sides of the line) in the first half was awesome," said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran. "That's a (Holy Cross) team like us who pride themselves on playing physical, competitive, hard-nosed football and we did that in the first half. I thought we should have gone into (the break) up more than just 17-14, more like 21-14 or 24-14. When you don't do that against a veteran team (it's going to cost you). Sluka and Fuller have played in a million games and have won all of these games over the course of four years, so they are not going to panic. You need to find ways of finishing (drives)."
Merrimack couldn't finish any drives in the second half, with the exception of Davis booting another field goal. Early in the fourth with Holy Cross leading 28-20, he missed on a 51-yard attempt.
After that miss, it was all Fuller, who put the game away with his fourth and fifth touchdowns of the game as part of his 134 all-purpose yards. His four rushing scores tied a program record, originally set by Steve Silva back in 2005.
"Defensively we need to tackle better," said Curran. "We knew coming in that (Sluka) and number (Fuller) are not necessarily dynamic, but they are just physically, hard-nosed kids. As the game went on, they were wearing our kids down. That's the biggest thing moving forward is we need to tackle better and on top of that we have to do a better job on our fringe red zone chances."
