Three years ago, four Merrimack College seniors, then freshmen and part of the then-Division 2 program, were preparing for St. Michael’s and AIC before heading into their first semester final exams.
The pre-exam schedule this week? No. 5 Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash. on Thursday. Then former superpower Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday.
What happened? Duke University wasn’t available?
Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joey Gallo laughed.
That’s no joke. Duke was not available when Gallo went on an all-out search fill out his pre-exam schedule last June because if they were, Merrimack would’ve been there.
“We want to play the best whenever possible,” said Gallo, who resides in Salem, N.H. with his wife and children.
Oftentimes, relationships are a part of scheduling out-of-conference games with coaches do favors for other coaches — smaller schools sometimes get six-figure payouts to play a college powerhouses.
But this wasn’t what happened here.
Gallo went to the website used by teams looking for games called — hosted by Winthrop Intelligence — and noticed Gonzaga and Indiana looking for teams.
There are a few parameters. Timing — Merrimack needed to play two games heading into finals which are next week — is really the key.
“I reached out via email with the Gonzaga scheduler and was told we were among a few teams they would consider,” said Gallo. “Then we heard we were chosen. It was pretty cool.”
Scheduling games like this is huge for the smaller program because the players love it. So do recruits.
“You play Gonzaga?” asks a recruit.
“Yes,” says an assistant. “And next year we’re trying to get Duke.”
For a day or two it get your smaller program some free publicity, including face time on all of the national sports networks.
Of course, there is usually one key factor: You’re almost assuredly going to lose. You’re basically collateral damage.
Gallo decided a few years ago, when it was official Merrimack was moving Division 1. He wanted to play the big boys and help put the program on the map.
Merrimack’s second game as a Division 1 program was at Northwestern University. Merrimack stunned the Big 10 team, 71-61.
It was a great win. It was also a costly win in another way. Merrimack was not getting a lot of love from Division 1 schools with openings.
That’s why Gallo was still looking for teams in June, which is late.
Which brings us back to Gonzaga, which was No. 1, before losing a tough one to Duke, 84-81, on Nov. 26. At 7-2, Gonzaga is currently No. 5 in the country with a pair of top-five wins over UCLA and Texas.
“It’s huge that we can play with a team at that level,” said Gallo. “When I told the guys that we were playing Gonzaga and Indiana they were pumped. They had no idea.”
This won’t be an easy trip, as Merrimack played UMass Lowell on Saturday and Brown last night before hopping on a plane to the west coast this morning.
Gonzaga will be well-rested waiting for the Warriors having been off since Saturday, a 91-82 loss to Alabama, their second loss in three games.
Merrimack will leave Friday for Indiana, getting an extra practice day before their game on Sunday.
This won’t be a one-time occurrence either. Gallo is working on adding Louisville and Florida next year.
For now, though, he and his team are focused on the job at hand, Gonzaga.
“All you need to know about Gonzaga is they will have a player (7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren) drafted in the top two in next year … and he’s their second best player,” said Gallo. “It’s going to go be a tough one, but it’s we want for our program. We are really looking forward to it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
