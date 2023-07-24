Gathering information from schedule releases around the country, we’ve been able to determine a list of Merrimack’s non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.
The Warriors will begin the season on Oct. 7 against Sacred Heart in an exhibition game. The following week, they’ll begin the regular season at Arizona State on Oct. 13-14.
At the end of October, Clarkson (10/20) and St. Lawrence (10/22) will come to Lawler Arena.
On Thanksgiving weekend (11/24-25), Merrimack will host the Turkey Leg Classic in conjunction with UMass Lowell. The tournament will have pre-set pairings, and the Warriors will face Army and Bentley (both at Lawler Arena).
In December, the Warriors will play at Yale (12/8) and Brown (12/9). Stonehill will play Merrimack for the first time on Dec. 31 at Lawler Arena and Merrimack will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Jan. 2 at Holy Cross.
• (Sat) 10/7 - at Sacred Heart (Exh.)
• (Fri) 10/13 - at Arizona State
• (Sat) 10/14 - at Arizona State
• (Fri) 10/20 - vs. Clarkson
• (Sun) 10/22 - vs. St. Lawrence
• (Fri) 11/24 - vs. Army/Bentley (Turkey Leg Classic)
• (Sat) 11/25 - vs. Army/Bentley (Turkey Leg Classic)
• (Fri) 12/8 - at Yale
• (Sat) 12/9 - at Brown
• (Sun) 12/31 - vs. Stonehill
• (Tue) 1/2 - at Holy Cross
Men's hoops add 6-foot-7 forward from portal
The Merrimack men’s basketball team made a late addition in the transfer portal, picking up 6-foot-7 Samba Diallo from Manhattan.
Diallo did not appear in a game last season, but he appeared in 30 games (10 starts) and averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2021-22 for the Jaspers.
“Just the coach [made me want to go to Merrimack],” Diallo told ZagsBlog.com. “He’s familiar with the system I played under Mas [Manhattan coach Steve Masiello] and he’s a great guy.”
Diallo played high school basketball in New Jersey after coming to the U.S. from Senegal. He was a 4-star recruit by ESPN and a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He played his freshman season at UMass and appeared in 25 games (13 starts). As a sophomore, he was a starter for UMass, appearing in all 31 games and making 30 starts.
Diallo will join a frontcourt that also includes 6-11 Princeton transfer Jacob O’Connell.
McMahon’s Take: I haven’t analyzed the other rosters in the NEC yet, but Merrimack might have the most size in the league with O’Connell, Diallo, and 6-5 guard Jordan Derkack.
Diallo was a big-time recruit out of high school. Those projections don’t always translate at the next level, but I think his rating as a recruit, combined with the amount of playing time he received at UMass (as an underclassman) and Manhattan, could make him an impact player in the NEC. A starter in the A-10 and MAAC projects as a high-end starter in the NEC. He’s a significant addition.
