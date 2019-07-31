Huge news out of Merrimack College, which will see its athletic programs move up to Division 1 this fall for all sports.
Rising senior Charlie Bertrand of the national championship men's lacrosse program has been named the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for Division II, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
This comes on the heels after being named the best player in Div. 2 this past season.
Bertrand became the eighth ever DII Google Cloud Academic All-American Team Member of the Year Award winner, and first-ever men's lacrosse student-athlete to claim the honor. The Baldwinsville, N.Y> native led Merrimack to consecutive national championships while maintaining a 3.92 GPA as a mechanical engineering major.
"I am honored to be named the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year Award winner," said Bertrand. "I owe a lot of what comes with it to my family, teammates, and coaches. Success comes when opportunity meets preparation and I was fortunate to have both in my time at Merrimack. As a student-athlete it is important to understand your priorities, stay focused on your goals and manage your time in a way that allows you to achieve those goals in both the classroom and on the field."
He concluded his junior year by helping lead the Warriors to a second straight national title. Additionally, for the second straight season, Bertrand won the Elite 90 Award for boasting the top GPA at championship weekend. He holds a 3.92 GPA as a Mechanical Engineering major heading into his senior year. On the field, Bertrand was named the USILA Player of the Year and Attackman of the Year for the second straight season, which followed his being named the Northeast-10 Conference and the New England Player of the Year. He was also the only Division II player named to the Tewaaraton Watch List during the winter. Statistically, Bertrand compiled 97 points on the year (78 goals, 19 assists). He led the nation in points per game (6.06) and goals per game (4.88); his 13 man-up goals were second nationally, as well. He filled out his statistical ledger with 26 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
"Charlie has shown not only to be the best player in the country, but has shown how equally talented as well as hard working he is in the classroom," said Merrimack head coach Mike Morgan. "He is a great representation of what we want the perception of Merrimack College lacrosse to be, on and off the field. We're thrilled for him to earn this recognition."
