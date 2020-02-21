Senior Denia Davis-Stewart earned her second 20 point and 20 rebound game of the season after scoring 25 points and pulling in 24 rebounds in the 59-45 victory over Sacred Heart University.
Sophomore Kate Mager was the only other Warrior in double figures after scoring 17 points. Mager went 5-7 from long range in the win. Graduate student Courtney Clasen chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds in 36 minutes.
The Basics
Score: Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45
Records: Merrimack (18-8, NEC 11-4) |Sacred Heart (8-17, NEC 5-9)
Location: Hammel Court | North Andover, Mass.
Rapid Recap
The Warriors started the game off with back-to-back three balls from freshman Alana Fursman and Davis-Stewart. Merrimack went up six with 1:49 remaining in the quarter after another Davis-Stewart three. Sacred Heart scored with 40 seconds left in the quarter to cut the lead to four heading into the second quarter.
Davis-Stewart brought the lead back up to six with a layup early in the quarter. Mager knocked down back-to-back threes to make the Warrior lead 10. Olivia Dabney hit her first three of the game to slice the Merrimack lead to five. The lead was brought up to 13 on Mager's fourth three of the quarter. The Warriors took that lead into the locker room.
In the third, Mager's last three of the game brought the Warrior lead to 15. Clasen cut in the lane and scored on a layup to push the Merrimack lead to 21 heading into the final quarter of play.
A Clasen jumper early on in the quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the day of 22. Sacred Heart cut the lead all the wat down to 14, but it wasn't enough. Merrimack won the game by 14 points.
Notes and Numbers
With her performance this afternoon, Davis-Stewart earned her third career 20+ point and 20+ rebound game.
Merrimack scored 22 points in the paint compared to Sacred Heart who scored 16.
With the win the Warriors move to 11-4 in conference play and 18-8 overall in their first Division I season.
Commented
