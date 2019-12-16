Senior forward Denia Davis-Stewart of the Merrimack College women's basketball program was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Week for the second time this season. The award is coming off the heels of a near upset victory over the University of Illinois last Tuesday in Champaign. Davis-Stewart poured in a game-high 26 points and ripped 15 rebounds on the way to her sixth double-double of the season.
The game against Illinois was just a taste of what Davis-Stewart has been doing this season so far. She is currently tied for first in the NEC with a 17.3 points a game average, which is well above her career average of 9.9. She is also leading the conference in rebounding with 12.2 a game and is in second for free throw percentage shooting 84% from the line.
Davis-Stewart is not only having a great season for the conference, she is also headlining national statistical categories. She currently leads the country in blocked shots with 46 on the season, which is six more than anyone else in the nation. The senior also ranks second in the country with a 5.1 blocks per game average and is tied for seventh with her 12.1 rebounds per game average.
During her illustrious career at Merrimack, Davis-Stewart has been a staple in the game plan. She needs only 98 points and 161 rebounds to become the second player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Stacy Knapp is the only other player in Merrimack history to accomplish the feat. Knapp played for now current Holy Cross interim head coach Ann Mcinerney from 1999-2002.
The Warriors take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday, Decmeber 21st. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
