Merrimack will be in Bridgeport, Conn. tonight for a single game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Total Mortgage Arena.
Let’s look at 10 things to know ahead of tonight’s game …
1. SHU can score
The Pioneers enter tonight’s games tied for 10th nationally in goals per game (3.5) and until this past weekend against RIT (the top team in Atlantic Hockey), the Pioneers had just two losses on its record.
Neil Shea, a Northeastern transfer, leads the team with 12 points in 11 games (4g, 8a). Freshman Blake Humphrey (4g, 6a) and sophomore defenseman Connor Hutchison (1g, 9a) also lead the team in scoring.
Interestingly, the team’s top goal scorers are not in the top-three point producers. Todd Goehring has six goals in 11 games (6g, 3a) and grad student Ryan Steele (5g, 4a) and freshman Marcus Joughin (5g, 2a) aren’t far behind.
2. The ice might not be great
Tonight’s games will be played at Total Mortgage Arena in downtown Bridgeport, Conn. The multi-purpose arena is also home to the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.
Looking at the arena schedule, the building hosted a pro wrestling event last night and this past weekend Monster Jam was in the building. I’m no ice expert, but I’m guessing that could wreak some havoc on the ice conditions. There hasn’t been a hockey game inside the building since Nov. 6, when the Islanders hosted the Providence Bruins.
3. Merrimack health update
Merrimack head coach Scott Borek said that there isn’t currently a timetable for the return of junior defenseman Christian Felton. Felton last appeared in the lineup on Nov. 3 against Boston College.
Borek also said that Merrimack senior defenseman Liam Dennison, who was initially believed to be out for the season, might be able to return late in the year.
“That’s a long way away so we’re not sure,” he said. “But, there is at least a little hope that he might be able to make it back.”
Borek praised Dennison’s presence in the locker room while he’s been out with the injury.
4. Sophomore D-man stepping up
With Dennison and Felton out of the lineup, the Warriors are rolling out a defensive corps. that’s primarily made up of freshmen and sophomores on most nights, with Slava Demin being the only exception.
Ivan Zivlak, Adam Arvedson, and Mike Brown have all taken huge strides this season.
“We needed them to,” Borek said. “Last year they were in a tough situation. You had three guys (Zach Uens, Declan Carlile, and Zach Vinnell) in front of them and there just wasn’t a lot of opportunity for them to get into the lineup. But they knew the situation and they all worked hard to get better and it’s showing now. They have all taken huge strides.”
5. Leaning on Mike Brown
Zach Bookman scored his first collegiate goal last weekend and he praised his D partner, sophomore Mike Brown, for allowing him to take some chances offensively.
“He’s told me just to go, he’ll cover for me,” Bookman said. “He’s awesome to play with.”
Borek has seen that relationship blossom and he likes what he sees.
“Brownie, first of all, he’s really good on the ice,” Borek said. “He is so dependable and he’s growing in his game. But he’s also been a huge influence for Zach off the ice, and on the bench. I hear the conversations they have on the bench and I think Brownie has done a lot to make Zach feel comfortable.
“He’s doing for Zach now what Declan Carlile did for Brownie last year, because they played together a lot.”
6. How to watch game
For the first time this season, the Warriors won’t be available on ESPN+. This is an Atlantic Hockey home game and that league has an agreement with FloSports to stream its games.
Unfortunately, from what I have been able to find online, the cheapest subscription for Flo is $29.99/month. Yikes. They do not offer single-game passes.
Once again … ESPN+ is one of the best values in sports, especially if you’re a Hockey East fan.
7. Inside the matchup
Merrimack leads the all-time series 2-1. The teams faced off last year at Lawler Arena, which Merrimack won 4-2. Liam Walsh, Ben Brar, Max Newton, and Regan Kimens all scored for the Warriors and Zachary Borgiel made 25 saves.
Merrimack has never faced Sacred Heart on the road.
The Warriors and Pioneers first met on Oct. 10, 2003. Marco Rosa and Brent Gough each scored a goal and Tim Reidy scored twice in the Warriors’ 4-2 win. Casey Guenther made 19 saves.
8. Sacred Heart’s new home
The Pioneers will open a brand new on-campus arena later this season. The Martire Family Arena was having its ice surface installed earlier this week. The $70 million facility will be state-of-the-art, and it’s just the latest new facility in Atlantic Hockey. In recent years, RIT (2014) and Bentley (2018) have invested heavily in their hockey facilities.
Sacred Heart has been playing at Total Mortgage Arena - the site of tonight’s game - for the last few seasons but their schedule is often interrupted due to other events inside the arena. For instance, this game is being held on a Thursday night. Also, the Pioneers have played nine games on the road this season and only two games at home (tonight will be their third). Last season Sacred Heart played 10 home games and 26 road games.
9. Odd schedule stretch begins
Merrimack will play at Sacred Heart tonight and then the Warriors will host Holy Cross on Tuesday night after having the weekend off. After that, they’re off for Thanksgiving weekend and will return the following Tuesday with a game at home against UConn. After a Friday night game at UConn, Merrimack will then play at UMass on a Wednesday.
“It’s not bad for our guys because they want to play games,” Borek said. “But it is challenging when we are out of our regular routine.”
This also begins a stretch of six out of eight games away from Lawler Arena.
10. On verge of six straight
Merrimack has won five games in a row. A win tonight would be the program’s first six-game winning streak since Oct. 7-29, 2011, when the Warriors started the season 6-0 before a 1-1 tie against Northeastern.
Last year’s team had a five-game winning streak in January.
Merrimack’s last unbeaten streak of at least six games was from Jan. 24 to Feb. 18, 2017, when the Warriors went 5-0-3.
