CAMBRIDGE – To say that Saturday was a hectic day for the Merrimack College football program would be an understatement.
The weekend weather certainly put a wrench into everyone's plans and hopes, but for the Warriors, it was a few hours of pure chaos in the morning, which ultimately transpired into a disappointing afternoon with the 14-12 loss to Lehigh University held at a neutral site of Harvard University.
Merrimack, which won eight games last year and brought back 18 of 22 starters, are now off to an 0-2 start.
"It was a wild day for sure," said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran. "First you think you have a home game with a big crowd. Then you're told the game is cancelled, and then it was back on but for Sunday. Then it was moved back today but at a neutral site. So all of a sudden it turned into a road game. For those (Lehigh) guys, they are a hotel room with central air and relaxing on the road. We had to get buses, we get all of our meals done, get our uniforms done and our travel bags all set. It was not an ideal situation. We had no power here so getting game plans printed up and all of that stuff, we had to go to Staples in Woburn. It was just a nutty, nutty kind of day."
Despite all of that, Merrimack hung in there. Down 14-6 at half, the Warriors got something going offensively late in the third quarter. A long run by Tyvon Edmonds Jr. helped set up a 2-yard QB keeper touchdown run by Gavin McCusker. Merrimack went for two with McCusker handing the ball off to Edmonds. The Merrimack coaches thought he crossed the goal line but the officials didn't agree, thus Lehigh kept the lead at 14-12.
After defensive end Nick Lenon's second quarterback sack of the second half led to Merrimack getting the ball back with 3:22 to go in the fourth quarter, Edmonds followed with a 32-yard run, putting the ball at the Lehigh 29. After that came a penalty, two busted plays and two QB sacks, ending the comeback bid and the game.
"We got a great run by Ty and we were in a great spot (to win it)," said Curran. "We had like two minutes left and were hoping we could just bleed them out and kick the field goal. You could tell that they were in a bit of a panic mode. We ended up having a negative play to start the drive with a pre-snap penalty. Then we had a busted play and when you're in the fridge red zone area, you need to convert on your best plays and instead we had back-to-back negative plays. Then they got two quarterback sacks on the third and fourth downs. It was disappointing."
Running away as stars of the game
Despite the loss, Merrimack had a handful of outstanding performances, led by Edmonds. He finished the game rushing for 141 yards on 23 carries.
"Ty had the biggest game out of anyone. He rushed for 141 yards and he dominated," said Curran. "We knew defensively that they were pretty good. I think their front seven is actually better than Holy Cross's (front seven). We knew that coming in and I thought our (offensive) line blocked them pretty good, especially since Tyvon ran for 141 yards."
Defensively, a number of different players stepped up. Lenon had the two monster QB sacks, cornerback Darion McKenzie had an interception and both linebacker Kendal Sims and defensive tackle Tyler Leary finished the game with a team high six tackles each.
"We thought going in that they were better defensively than offensively, so we felt good with our defense and I thought they played well and had a good bounce back game from last week. They played really well, we got after their quarterback and we stopped the run for the most part," said Curran. "Lenon for sure had a great game. We knew he would. He was close last week against Holy Cross. He was getting there but just wasn't quite finishing. Our defensive line had a real good bounce back week and Lenon and (defensive tackle) Brandon Roberts both played very, very well."
Special teams also had a strong game, which included Cole Peterson punting nine times for an average of 41.1 yards, including two that were 50-yard plus. Place kicker Lliam Davis also connected for two field goals from 32 and 48 yards out.
Passing game a bit inconsistent
In Saturday's loss, McCusker finished 10-for-27 for 90 yards. He struggled a bit, while his receivers did as well, dropping a handful of passes, including some on short routes and some on deep passes.
"We had a bunch of dropped passes and some were on deep throws," said Curran. "Obviously Gavin wasn't at his best and he'll be the first to tell you that. We finished 10-for-27 throwing the football and it's tough to win football games when you do that. It's never one person but we just haven't been able to connect consistently with our passing game."
One of the key missing weapons for McCusker is tight end Pat Conroy, who missed his second straight game with a knee related injury.
"We're worried that his injury may be more serious than we originally thought. We're going to find out for sure this week," said Curran. "He didn't play last week and we thought he would get cleared for this week but that didn't happen. He's going to see a specialist to see if there's something more severe. Worst case scenario he would be out for the year and that would be pretty bad for us. We're not there yet and hopefully we find out in the next few days."
Dragons on deck
This Saturday night (6 p.m.) Merrimack will host the University of Virginia at Lynchburg Dragons, who are 0-2 after losses to Carson-Newman (35-3) and Presbyterian College of South Carolina (48-17). They are coached by Tim Newman, who back in 1986 signed with the New York Jets as a running back and then went onto play for the Las Vegas Aces of the Indoor League.
After that, he got into coaching and has had head coaching stops at Barber Scotia College, Louisburg College and was also the head coach of the Carolina Cowboys of the North American Football League, compiling a 47-2 record. Besides being the head coach at Lynchburg, he is also the school's athletic director.
"They are an interesting group. They have some real good athletes there. They play a full Division 1 schedule. They have a real good running back (in Jacob Walker)," said Curran. "They are going to be so unpredictable with what they do defensively and that's going to cause some problems for us and it's kind of hard to game plan. But it's about us and that's not to take anything away from Lynchburg or anyone else we play. We just have to come out and play our game and play well.
"This will be our first true home game, so it'll fans in our stands, and the game is on our campus and it's a night game which will be fun. I know our guys will be ready to get back after it, especially after being so close (against Lehigh) and almost pulling it out at the end."
Despite the 0-2 start, Curran said it's just a matter of time before all aspects of the team are clicking on all cylinders.
"It's not like we have played (bottom level teams). We played the number four team in the country in Holy Cross, who (on Saturday) outplayed Boston College (but lost)," said Curran. "We faced another tough opponent and we just didn't do enough. It was a good back-and-forth game that could have gone either way. We were in a position to win the game but we didn't execute down the stretch like I would have hoped. That was disappointing. I really like how we're running the ball and the bounce back game we had on defense. We just need to find a way to be more consistent with our passing game."
Follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.