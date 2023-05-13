We can hear it now, out of the NCAA offices in Indianapolis, Ind., “Here they go again.”
“They,” as in Merrimack College. and this time its the softball program, now one win away from taking the Northeast Conference tourney championship in Loretta, Pa.
No. 4 seed Merrimack softball beat No. 2 seed Long Island University, 3-2, in the winner’s bracket semifinal. Merrimack took a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh and held on for dear life, giving up two runs in the bottom of the seventh before getting the third out.
On Thursday, Merrimack stunned No. 1 seed, St. Francis, 2-1 behind Haverhill’s Bry Michitson’s four-hitter.
The Merrimack men’s basketball program won the school’s first-ever NEC tourney championship, 67-66, in dramatic fashion just over a month ago.
But the Merrimack basketball team wasn’t allowed in the NCAA Div. 1 tournament because of its “reclassification process” which demands schools have a four-year transition period after jumping from Div. 2 to Div. 1.
The NCAA took a lot of heat with several well-known college basketball people singing Merrimack’s praises and criticizing the “reclassification process.”
That ends next year. Unfortunately for Merrimack softball, that means Saturday’s NEC tourney championship is their last game.
Whomever Merrimack meets in the title game (they’ll have to beat Merrimack twice from the losers’ bracket) will have already earned the NCAA Div. 1 tourney bid.
“Those are unfortunately the rules, but we haven’t won anything yet,” said Merrimack coach Elaine Schwaeger, a former star at Salem High and Merrimack, in her 14th year as Warriors coach.
“We have a lot of work to do (on Saturday). But I like what I see. We are a young team that is learning how to win.”
Schwager’s team “snuck” into the four-team NEC tournament garnering the fourth and final berth at 11-10, a game ahead of No. 5 Fairleigh Dickinson.
“At the D1 level, the key is the tournament,” said Schwager. “The goal is to get better so that you’re playing your best in March and April, getting to the tournament. Because of our youth, we had some internal struggles and got through them.
“But that’s how teams get better. You face challenges and grow from them. and we have.”
Schwager said she saw something special about her team after L.I.U. was up in the first inning.
“We weren’t good. Our pitcher was average with the first two batters. Our shortstop, who is elite, made an error,” recalled Schwager. “We made enough mistakes that inning to throw the game away. We could’ve folded. But we got out of it.”
Schwager recalled looking at her players running to dugout, with big smiles, as if saying “We got it!”
“It hit me that they are maturing and ready for this,” said Schwager. “It was the most impressive team inning of the year.”
Schwager said she’s learned that her young team is learning a lot being in this atmosphere. The other schools have learned something too.
“I’m not sure if some of these teams took us seriously,” said Schwager. “We had a lot of close losses this year. I think we are showing a lot of people who we are at Merrimack.
“No matter what happens we know this program is moving in the right direction. The only way you get to the top is overcoming hurdles. and this experience is a hurdle and every hurdle gets us closer to our goals. Honestly, it’s fun to watch them.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.