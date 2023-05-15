LORETTA, Pa. – The Merrimack College softball team did everything but win the NEC Tournament championship.
The Lady Warriors swept through the winner’s bracket of the NEC tourney, winning 2-1 and 3-2 over the top two seeds, before losing two straight in the championship finals, 7-5 and 4-2, to Long Island University.
In the finale on Sunday, the L.I.U. Sharks took the early lead as they scored two runs on two out hits in the first inning.
Merrimack were able to put the games on even terms in the fourth inning as the Warriors were able to use aggressive base running to their advantage as Lawrence’s Thiana Brito walked, stole second, advanced on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch to get on the board. Alex Miller would score on a Ellen Hubbard groundout to even the score at two.
L.I.U. was able to retake the lead in the bottom half of the fourth scoring twice make the score 4-2.
The Warriors were able to keep the Sharks off the board for the reminder of the game and got the tying run to the plate on several occasions including in the seventh inning but were unable to tie the game as the Sharks captured the win.
Sydney Samuel and Bry Michitson, of Haverhill, had hits for the Warriors.
Thiana Brito walked twice, stole a base and scored as a runner in the game.
Madie Fornwalt pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Michitson, striking out three.
Michitson pitched four innings in the game and reached 400 career innings pitched, moving into eighth all time in program history.
“It was a great run,” said Merrimack coach Elaine Schwager, a former Warrior star who has been at the school 14 years. “We learned a lot. We showed our program is heading in the right direction.”
Merrimack finished the year at 18-30 and 11-10 in NEC conference play. Merrimack got into the four-team tournament in the last week and beat the No. 1 seed (St. Francis) and No. 2 seed (L.I.U.) to get to the finals
L.I.U. needed to beat Merrimack twice, which it did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.