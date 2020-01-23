NORTH ANDOVER - Merrimack College men's lacrosse attack man Charlie Bertrand was named the Inside Lacrosse NEC Preseason Player of the Year, as announced Wednesday.
The senior from Baldwinsville, N.Y., enters his final season in a Warrior uniform with accolades aplenty. He's the two-time reigning NCAA Division II Player of the Year and has earned an All-American nod in all three seasons he's played for Merrimack. He has racked up 251 points in his first three seasons in North Andover, which included a 97-point performance last spring in just 16 games played. His 78 goals also averaged out to just under five per game.
Bertrand was also the only Warrior tabbed to Inside Lacrosse's NEC Preseason All-Conference list. Merrimack was also projected to finish fourth in the NEC East.
The Warriors open up their first NCAA Division I season Feb. 1 at Duane Stadium when Holy Cross pays a visit. Opening face-off is set for 1 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.