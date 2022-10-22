NORTH ANDOVER -- Merrimack College football remained undefeated in Northeast Conference play with 31-25 a victory over Sacred Heart University on Saturday afternoon. It was the fifth straight win for the Warriors, who improved to 6-2 overall.
Merrimack trailed 25-21 late in the third quarter. But QB Gavin McCusker ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Warrios the lead, and kicker Lliam Davis booted a 37-yard field goal -- the only points in the fourth quarter -- to lock down the win.
Running back Victor Dawson ran for 86 yards and one touchdown in the victory. McCusker competed 10 of 16 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Shayne Butler had an interception return for a touchdown in the second half. Rodney Samson and Tommie McKoy III both finished the game with a team-high six tackles.
Donovan Wadley led the team in receptions with four catches for 44 yards.
McCusker finished the game with a career-high 84 rushing yards.
Jared Dunn blocked his first punt of the season.
Tackle leaders were Marques Mason (10 tackles), Deandre Byrd (6), Brendan Whitehead (6, one sack) and Jason McCleod (5). Lamar Evens had a pass breakup.
Up next, the Warriors stay in the state of Massachusetts next Saturday when the squad heads to newly added NEC member Stonehill College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
