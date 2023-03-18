BOSTON — Merrimack head coach Scott Borek has stuck with his goalie rotation all season.
Well, almost all season.
Borek went away from the rotation coming out of the semester break, and the Warriors went sideways for a few weeks until a bye week in February righted the ship. Since then, Merrimack has won seven games in a row heading into tonight’s Hockey East championship, and the Warriors have rotated Zachary Borgiel and Hugo Ollas the entire time.
Borgiel started in the semifinal on Friday night and backstopped the Warriors to a win (in double overtime). Ollas is now in line to start the title game.
“Particularly with how tonight’s game went (double overtime), it might be hard for Zach to play tomorrow anyway,” Bork said. “We’re in the TD Garden, and everyone knows how close Jeremy (Swayman) and (Linus) Ullmark have been. It’s the same in our goalie room. I really believe if I went back to Zach tomorrow, that Zach would be upset that Hugo didn’t get the chance to play and be part of this experience.”
Borgiel is now fifth in the nation with a 1.97 GAA, and his .921 save percentage is ranked No. 11 in the nation. Ollas’ numbers are similar (.916 save percentage), and his five shutouts are tied for fifth in the nation.
