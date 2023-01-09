NORTH ANDOVER — We’re about to find out how much mettle the Merrimack Warriors truly have.
Last night’s 6-2 loss to Brown capped a harrowing eight days for the Warriors since they returned from the semester break.
It started last Friday with a win over Dartmouth, but the Warriors needed overtime to get past the worst-ranked team in the nation in the Pairwise (No. 61). Saturday Merrimack fell to Providence in a non-conference game, 6-1. Friday night the Warriors needed to come back in the third period to salvage a tie against No. 58 Yale and then last night the Warriors were outmatched by No. 45 Brown.
It’s been a stark contrast to the beginning of the season when everything seemed to be going right for the Warriors and they entered the semester break ranked No. 3 in the Pairwise.
“We got outplayed,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “Plain and simple. We didn’t have any pushback. By the time we started to play with urgency, we were down by five goals. They have a good team and a good goalie and we put ourselves in a bad position.
“I think we’ve taken a lot for granted. I think we got humbled and I hope we learn from it. … I want the family to come back together. That was a disaster. I think we came back from break and started thinking that we were pretty (expletive) good and we stopped doing the things we needed to do. That’s really disappointing.”
The numbers don’t lie.
Over the last four games, the Warriors have mismanaged the puck. Turnovers in dangerous areas of the ice have become the norm. Merrimack matched its season-high for goals allowed against Brown. The other six-goal game? Last week against Providence.
Last week’s 6-1 loss to Providence and last night’s 6-2 loss to Brown were the most lopsided losses of the season for the Warriors.
The Warriors are on a three-game winless streak, which is the longest of the season. In fact, it’s the longest winless streak in over a year (Nov. 2021).
“We should be really humbled,” said Borek, “because that was brutal.”
Now comes the hard part.
Not only do the Warriors need to figure out a way out of this funk, but they’ll need to do it against the same Providence team that just put up six goals against them last week. The Friars will visit Lawler Arena for two games next weekend.
From here on out, the Warriors only have Hockey East games on the schedule.
Nationally the Warriors dropped to No. 11 in the Pairwise with the loss. Entering the game against Brown last Friday, the Warriors were ranked No. 3.
The way out could be through Merrimack’s experience. The Warriors have leaned on their upperclassmen and leadership core all season.
“It’s their season,” Borek said. “I can’t scream and yell it into them. They have to do it. That’s all. It’s their season.”
Is this their biggest test?
“In the hockey arena, by far,” Borek said. “Will we climb out of it? We’ll find out.”
