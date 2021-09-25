DOVER, Del. — An early deficit was quickly erased, as the Merrimack College football team scored 47 unanswered points to down Delaware State, 47-10, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
Westin Elliott had a nearly perfect afternoon through the air. The graduate transfer completed 21 of 23 passes for 336 yards and had six touchdown passes, which tied for the second most in a single game in school history. Pat Conroy had his collegiate best game when he caught five passes for 139 yards and added three scores, which also tied for the second most touchdown receptions in a single game in Merrimack history.
After Delaware State put 10 straight points on the board to start the game, the Warrior defense clamped down and did not allow any more scoring for the final 41:52 of the contest.
The win moves Merrimack to 3-1, which is its best four-game start since it became an FCS program in 2019 and the best opening four games in Warrior history since the 2011 campaign.
Merrimack dominated through the air with 336 yards compared to the Hornets’ 44 and outgained Delaware State by a 423-182 margin. The Warriors also won the time of possession battle for the fourth straight time to start the season. This time the total was 30:13 to 29:47.
Merrimack returns to North Andover next Saturday for the 2021 Homecoming game and NEC conference opener against Duquesne. Kickoff is slated for 1 pm.
