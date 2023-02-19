BOSTON — What a way to cap a weekend!
Merrimack beat Boston University 4-3 in overtime on Saturday at Agganis Arena. Ben Brar (2), Mick Messner, and Matt Copponi scored for the Warriors while Hugo Ollas made 34 saves.
Merrimack improved to 15-8-3-4 on the season while the Terriers fell to 17-8-3-2.
Inside this post is everything you need to know about Merrimack’s win, including TMR insight and analysis.
TMR Three Stars
3. Domenick Fensore, BU D
Fensore didn’t end up on the scoresheet but he provided a lot of chances for the Terriers, particularly on the power play. The puck flowed through him despite his position on the back end. Lane Hutson has more points, and he’s the one getting some publicity as a possible Hobey candidate (rightfully so now with 38 points), but I thought Fensore was BU’s better defenseman all weekend and he didn’t finish with a single point.
2. Hugo Ollas, Merrimack G
Ollas made some big saves in the second and third periods and even came up with a couple of big stops in overtime. Not only did Merrimack find its game this weekend, but it felt like Merrimack’s goalies (both of them) found their game as well.
“I almost feel like those two are better when they alternate because they’re like (Jeremy) Swayman and (Linus) Ulmark, they just like each other,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “When Hugo shut out province I still came back with Borgs the next game and I came really close to bringing Borgs back tonight, just because he was so good (Friday) night. But the right thing to do was to play Hugo now we have two goalies who are playing well and playing with confidence and that's a good thing moving forward.”
1. Ben Brar, Merrimack F
When the Warriors needed a big goal, they leaned on their captain. Brar tied the game early in the third period and then hopped over the boards in overtime and scored the game-winning goal before firing his stick into the crowd.
“I feel like we're finding our game again after a bit of a lull after the break,” Brar said. “This is a huge team win. … The whole weekend felt like a playoff series.”
On the overtime goal, Brar said: “I was trying to get something quick to the net. I knew the time was running out. I just tried to walk towards the net and it went in five-hole.”
Thumbs Up
1. BU went 2 for 7 on the power play, but I thought Merrimack’s penalty kill came up big in big spots. The Terriers’ movement caused Merrimack some problems in the second period, but overall the Warriors had to kill 14 minutes of penalty time on Saturday night, including two majors. As I’ve gone on and on about in recent weeks, the power-play and penalty-kill efficiency stat is not one that I like. BU had 12 shots in 14 minutes on the power play, so the Warriors held them to under one shot on goal per minute. That’s good.
The penalty kill was especially impressive when you consider that the Warriors lost two key pieces during the game to misconduct penalties. Liam Dennison is on the PK unit and Will Calverley plays a role in that unit as well.
“Well, it was hard,” Borek said. “Ryan Leibold played a lot of minutes tonight and he plays hard, so he was really tired at the end of the game. Matty (Copponi) hasn't killed penalties before, but he had to tonight.
“We had a lot of guys who had to get outside their comfort zone and made big plays for us.”
2. Despite the overall numbers (27-37), I thought the Warriors were much better on the faceoff dot. Merrimack won several key draws (especially on the penalty kill in the D-zone) which resulted in clears and relieved pressure. Ryan Leibold and Tristan Crozier, in particular, were very strong in this area.
3. Given the recent run of bad luck that the Warriors have had in overtime games, I wondered how they would handle the extra session on Saturday night. Merrimack was on the road and playing one of the most skilled teams in the country, not just in the league.
“BU is the last team on the planet you want to play 3-on-3 against but we were fortunate to get it done,” Borek said.
Merrimack managed the OT well. BU had a few scoring chances and there was about a 30-second stretch of up-and-down play, but the Warriors did a nice job in the defensive zone of staying in lanes and not chasing the puck, which didn’t allow the Terriers to attack with space (with the exception of Jay O’Brien’s breakaway chance).
Thumbs Down
1. Merrimack didn't manage the game well in the second period. After taking a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after the first, the Warriors gave up momentum just four minutes into the second period when a bad turnover (in the defensive zone) led to a Matt Brown unassisted goal. That felt like the turning point. The Terriers still trailed, but they had all of the momentum after that and capitalized on a major penalty called on Liam Dennison to tie the game. Then with just 0.4 seconds left in the period the Terriers took a 3-2 lead. But, the momentum shifted to BU's side after Brown picked off that errant pass and scored to make it a 2-1 game.
Obviously, the Warriors overcame it and got it back in the third period, but things were hairy in the second.
“We lose two guys in the second period and then we give up the late goal, which is a killer,” Borek said. “We came into the locker room and said that we were in a great position still. We were one goal away from having a great weekend. We had some guys step up. We said, ‘let’s just have some fun’ and I thought our team loosened up. Let’s have fun and enjoy this moment. I think that made a difference for us. Then even in overtime, we were loose in a good way. It didn’t feel like the moment was too big.”
2. The replays were non-existent. There were multiple reviews in this game -- the last-second goal in the second period, the two major penalties, the overtime goal -- and not a single (good) replay was shown in the arena or on the broadcast (which I generally pull up on my laptop mid-game to be able to watch reviews). Heck, during the big scrum that resulted in Calverley's ejection, the broadcast cut to a commercial!
I really wanted to see the replay of Calverley's major penalty for cross-checking. Dylan Peterson was called for cross-checking on the same play and was only assessed a minor, so I wanted to see how egregious Calverley's offense was (was it a hit to the head?) but we'll never know because we never saw a replay. Thumbs down.
On the whole, Hockey East needs to figure this out and put some sort of protocol in place. At the very least, the in-arena PA announcer should make an announcement on what is being reviewed (BU did that at times, and then didn’t other times). But they can't make the announcement if the officials don't tell them what they're looking at.
In the NHL, the officials make announcements in the arena and give explanations. I realize this is college hockey and not the NHL, but why can't the same protocol be in place here?
Pairwise Impact
Merrimack moved up to No. 19 in the Pairwise with the overtime win. The Warriors didn’t take as much of a jump as they would have with a regulation win due to a parameter within the Pairwise.
As of 2021-22, when college hockey went to 3-on-3 overtime across the board, the NCAA Committee decided to weigh these games differently. OT wins are counted as 2/3 (0.6666) of a win, and 1/3 (0.3333) of a loss.
But, it ultimately didn’t hurt the Warriors much. Had Merrimack won the game in regulation on Saturday, they would have been one spot better at No. 18.
Hockey East Impact
The Warriors clinched a first-round bye with Saturday’s OT win. The Warriors are also on the verge of clinching home ice in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
The Warriors are five points ahead of UMass Lowell and six points ahead of UConn with three games left on their schedule. The River Hawks have a game in hand on the Warriors, and Merrimack and Lowell will meet next weekend.
Merrimack can clinch home ice by pulling far enough ahead of either UConn or UMass Lowell.
Here are Merrimack’s scenarios heading into next weekend:
To pull far enough ahead of UMass Lowell: The Warriors need to take four out of six points against the River Hawks next weekend.
To pull far enough ahead of UConn: The Warriors need just three points to pull far enough ahead of UConn. The Warriors and Huskies split the season series, but Merrimack will finish with more regulation wins (the second tie-breaker). Merrimack is currently six points ahead of the Huskies and both teams have nine points (3 games) remaining.
Any combination of Merrimack earning three points (a regulation win) and UConn losing three points (a regulation loss) and the Warriors will clinch home ice.
Commented
