BROOKVILLE, N.Y. -- Everything clicked Saturday afternoon at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium for the Merrimack College football team as it soared past NEC rival, LIU, in a 43-5 victory.
Merrimack improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in NEC play. LIU dropped to 0-5.
The Warrior defense had answers all day for the Shark offense, as it was held to just 183 total yards on the day, including just 91 yards through the air.
Nick Martino was tough to slow down with three sacks and Rodney Samson topped the team with seven tackles, including half a tackle for loss.
Offensively, it was quite the show through the air for Westin Elliott and his offense. He completed 31-of-38 passes for 299 yards and scattered five touchdown passes. Tyler Roberts had the top day receiving, as he brought in a single game career-high nine catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. In total, 10 different Warriors caught at least one pass.
Merrimack could not have asked for a better start in the game's opening few minutes. On the first possession of the game, Nicholas Lenon beat the Sharks' left tackle around the edge and had a sack fumble that was quickly recovered by Martino to set up a red zone chance for the Warrior offense. And it just kept getting better.
Jacari Carter had another big day as a receiver with eight catches and two touchdowns.
Merrimack outgained LIU by a sizable 405-183 margin. The Warriors had 24 first downs compared to the Sharks' 11.
The Warriors head into their bye week, then return to Duane Stadium Oct. 30 to host Central Connecticut State. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm.
