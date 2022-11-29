Merrimack and UConn will drop the puck at 7 p.m. tonight inside Lawler Arena.
Here are 10 things to know ahead of tonight’s important Hockey East, and national matchup …
1. Game feature two of nation’s top teams
Merrimack enters tonight ranked No. 8 in the Pairwise and UConn enters the game ranked No. 11 after it fell from a top-10 spot following Saturday’s loss at Cornell.
UConn is off to its best start in program history. The Huskies are 10-3-3 (7-2 in regulation) this season. The Warriors are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season with a record of 10-3 (9-2 in regulation).
2. Merrimack’s best start in Hockey East era
The Warriors have a chance to make some history this week.
Merrimack’s 10-3 mark through 13 games is its best start since 2011, when the Warriors started the season 9-0-1 and had a 10-2-1 mark through 13 games.
The 2011-12 team went 0-1-2 in its next three games, which brought its record to 10-3-3 (10-3-2 through 15 games). If Merrimack sweeps this series with the Huskies, they’ll move to 12-3. A win and a tie (regardless of the shootout result) would bring Merrimack’s record to 11-3-1. Both of those results would eclipse the 2011-12 team, which has the record for the best start in the D-I/Hockey East era of the program (that dates back to 1988).
Even a pair of ties (regardless of the shootout results) would match the start from the 2011-12 season.
Also, a win tonight by the Warriors would match Merrimack’s longest winning streak (8 games) in the D-I/HEA era. That longest streak stretched from Jan. 28, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2011 (8 games), but three of those games were in overtime.
The current seven-game winning streak by the Warriors includes six games in a row won in regulation. That streak is tied for the longest streak of regulation wins in the D-I/HEA era of the program (with the 2011-12 team).
3. Big Pairwise implications
There is one other game (Boston College vs. Brown) on the schedule tonight, which will play a role in the final standing after these games are complete. However, there is a snapshot of the Pairwise implications for this singular game.
Merrimack wins in regulation: 6th (+2)
Merrimack wins in overtime: 9th (-1)
Tie (shootout result is only for HEA standings): 9th (-1)
UConn wins in regulation: 11th (-3)
UConn wins in overtime: 10th (-2)
4. UConn is best when it starts fast
The Huskies are 6-0 this season when they score the first goal of the game and they’re 4-3-2 when their opponent scores first. You’ll notice that the Huskies have allowed the first goal of the game 60% of the time this season. That’s because they’ve been outscored 15-7 in the first period. UConn has outscored opponents 41-22 over the final two periods combined.
UConn is also undefeated at home (7-0-2) and 3-2-1 on the road. Tonight’s game is at Lawler Arena but Friday’s game will be at the XL Center in Hartford.
5. Merrimack has similar splits
The Warriors are also undefeated (8-0) when scoring the first goal of the game this season and the Warriors have a losing record (2-3) when they allow the game’s first goal.
Similarly, Merrimack is also outstanding at home (7-1) and has a 3-2 mark on the road.
6. Best start in UConn's history
UConn started the season 9-1-1, which is the best start in program history, but has gone just 1-2-2 in the last five games. On Saturday night, the Huskies fell to Cornell, 6-0, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
UConn’s recent struggles have come against Providence (two ties with shootout wins), UMass Lowell (a split series), and Cornell (a 6-0 loss).
7. UConn penalty kill elite
UConn’s penalty kill unit is ranked No. 3 in the country with a 91.4% success rate entering tonight. Interestingly, UConn’s goaltenders have a better save percentage when the team is on the penalty kill (.935) than they do when the team is at even strength (.921).
After a hot start, UConn’s penalty kill unit is 84.2% over the last four games.
8. UConn splits its goalies
Just like Merrimack, UConn has been primarily rotating goalies. Logan Terness and freshman Arsenii Sergeev have been alternating starts in recent weeks, and if that rotation holds, Sergeev would be the projected starter tonight.
Terness played all 60 minutes in UConn’s 6-0 loss on Saturday.
Sergeev has a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage in seven starts this season. The 6-foot-3 goaltender was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.
In his last four starts, Sergeev has posted a 3.48 GAA and a .904 save percentage.
9. Ollas projected starter for Merrimack
After Zachary Borgiel started for the Warriors last week against Holy Cross, Hugo Ollas would be next in line to start tonight’s game.
As a reminder, Ollas is coming off back-to-back shutouts and has a shutout streak of exactly 144:00 entering tonight. Through my research, I believe that it could be the longest shutout streak in Merrimack’s history.
I believe Ollas is the first Merrimack goalie to post back-to-back shutouts since Jack Busalacchi in the 1970-71 season. Busalacchi posed shutouts against Boston State and Salem State on Nov. 29-30, 1970.
Unfortunately, we don’t have box scores from that era, so I can’t confirm if Ollas’ current shutout streak is the longest in program history, but it’s likely it could be. At the very least, it’s the second-longest streak.
It should be noted that Merrimack, as a team, posted back-to-back shutouts on Nov. 19, 1999 and Nov. 21, 1999, but two different goaltenders started those games. Cris Classen started on Nov. 19 in a 2-0 win over Boston College and Tom Welby posted a shutout against UMass Lowell (also 2-0) two days later.
In the 1993-94 season, the record shows back-to-back 1-0 shutout wins over Maine, but those were actually forfeit wins for the Warriors.
10. Inside the all-time series
UConn has won the last four meetings between the teams. Merrimack’s last win over UConn came on Jan. 7, 2020. UConn won both meetings between the schools last season, picking up a 3-2 win on Jan. 25 and a 6-2 win on Feb. 8.
The Warriors are 28-10-5 all-time against the Huskies and 18-6-2 against them at Lawler Arena. Since UConn joined Hockey East, the Huskies have a 7-6-4 edge in the series.
