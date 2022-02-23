DURHAM, N.H.— In a dominating performance at the University of New Hampshire, the Merrimack women's ice hockey team earned the program's first-ever playoff win in the Women's Hockey East Playoffs Opening Round. Four goals as well as lock-down defense propelled the Warriors to a 4-1 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless first, matching game plan collapsing rebounds and pushing to perimeter
On a delayed penalty, the Warriors worked the perimeter to open a shooting lane with six skaters on. Teghan Inglis handled the puck in space, sending it to Katie Kaufman at the point where she looked to set up the play. Kaufman dished over to Jullia MacLean at the top of the circle. MacLean sent the puck in with her head up, where Sam Lessick got her stick for a rising deflection for her second goal in as many games.
Merrimack then added to the lead later in the second period. With open space on a 4-on-4, Kaufman carried the puck into the zone, curling in the faceoff circle before working a give-and-go with Gabby Jones. Kaufman kept her head up, driving to the net to get her defender to over commit, leaving a lane for Jones to break through to double the Warriors lead.
Merrimack struck again on the power play in the the third, working to overload the UNH penalty killers to open up a lane in the slot. Julia MacLean quarterbacked the play, passing between Allison Reeb at the points. The defender, seeing the option open, passed to Gabby Jones sitting in the high slot, who rifled a shot on goal. Her initial shot was saved, but a patient Courtney Maud was waiting in the crease to put the rebound
Then, while shorthanded to close out the game, defender Teghan Inglis cemented the final goal of the night with a long clearing shot from deep in the zone into the empty net for her 13th goal of the season.
Goaltender Emma Gorski made 30 saves.
Up next, the Warriors will continue on in the Hockey East playoffs, taking on the No. 1 overall seeded Northeastern Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. with the game featured on NESN+ from Matthews Arena.
