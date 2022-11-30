NORTH ANDOVER — The Northeastern women’s basketball team (3-5) had all 11 players who entered the game score, as they took down host Merrimack (1-5), 75-47, on Wednesday evening.
The Huskies were paced on offense by sophomore guard Gemima Motema, who led all scorers with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting. She also tallied five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the contest, and has now tallied double-digit points in seven of NU’s eight games this season. Junior guard Derin Erdogan notched double-figures again with 13 points. She also dished out a team-high five assists, and added two steals.
Merrimack was led by Marissa Hamilton (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Mackenzie Bray (10 points).
The Warriors got the first two points of the contest, but that would be their only lead of the game as the Huskies scored the next six points and dominated the rest of the way.
Merrimack went on an 8-1 run late in the quarter to trim the deficit, but a three-pointer and free throws from freshman guard Marian Turnbull kept the Huskies up by double-digits, 40-25, at halftime.
Next up, Merrimack will travel to the University of Southern California (USC) on Saturday (10 p.m.)
MEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO LOWELL
LOWELL — Despite 22 points for Ziggy Reid, Merrimack College men’s basketball fell to UMass Lowell 77-51.
Javon Bennett was next best for the Warriors with nine points, while Jaylen Stinson had a team-best six rebounds.
Merrimack fell to 1-7, while UMass Lowell improved to 7-1.
The Warriors will next host Northeastern on Friday (7 p.m.)
