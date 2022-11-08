NORTH ANDOVER – The Merrimack College women's basketball team dropped its season opener against the College of Holy Cross on Monday night. Marissa Hamilton led the way for the Warriors with 11 points. Jayme DeCesare had 10 points. Kaylee Thomas chipped in with nine points in the loss.
Hamilton opened the game with a layup, giving Merrimack an early lead. The Crusaders then went on a seven-point run to go up by five. Thomas had a layup that stopped the run. Holy Cross then added eight, going up by 11. The first quarter ended with a jumper by Hamilton. Hamilton started the half the way she ended the previous one by hitting a jumper, putting Merrimack down six. The Crusaders responded by scoring 12 straight, going up 18. Jada Powell hit a jumper to end the run. A jumper by DeCesare with 20 seconds left gave Holy Cross a 20-point lead at the half.
Hamilton started off the third quarter by hitting a layup. Five points for the Crusaders put them up 23. Thomas ended the run with a jumper. The Warriors were down 24 at the end of the third quarter. Merrimack opened the fourth on a five-point run, highlighted by a Hamilton three. Later in the quarter, DeCesare hit her first three of the night to put the Warriors down 20. The Warriors fought hard, but the Crusaders ended up being too much on opening night.
Notes and Numbers
Merrimack scored 19 points off turnovers, compared to Holy Cross who had 16.
Ava Owens led the team in rebounds with five.
Alana Fursman and DeCesare tied for the team lead in steals with three each.
Up Next
Merrimack get back to action on Friday night in New York against UAlbany. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
