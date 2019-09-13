The Merrimack College women's ice hockey program will compete in the Belfast Friendship Series this January against Quinnipiac University, taking on the Bobcats for two games in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2020.
The two contests will take place during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, 2020 at the SSE Arena in Northern Ireland. Saturday's contest will begin at 3 p.m. while Sunday's puck drop is set for 12 p.m. Locally, those contests will begin at 10 a.m. and 7 a.m., respectively.
"We are excited about this unique opportunity to bring our players to Belfast to represent women's division one hockey and Merrimack College," commented head coach Erin Hamlen. "We have had hard-fought games with Quinnipiac in our short history, and these games will be important for us in the big picture."
Last season, Clarkson University and Northeastern University traveled to Northern Ireland for the Friendship Series, competing in the first-ever international NCAA women's hockey games. Merrimack and Quinnipiac will compete in the second installment of the Friendship Series for women's ice hockey.
Merrimack is coming off the best season in program history, which saw the Warriors win a school-record 16 games and finish in fifth place in Hockey East. The team returns two of its top-three scorers from last season in senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis and junior Megan Fergusson. Grant Mentis led the team in assists (22) while adding 35 points, and Fergusson totaled 10 goals, 11 helpers and 21 points.
The Warriors begin the 2019-20 season with two games at Lawler Rink against Boston College, beginning on Friday, Sept. 27, against Boston College (6 p.m.). The program plays a home-heavy schedule to start the year, taking the Lawler ice 13 times in October, November and December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.