BOSTON -- The Merrimack Warriors Women's Hockey Team kept their season alive with a fantastic team effort as they defeated the Boston University Terriers in overtime by a score of 5-4 to advance in Hockey East Playoffs.
Merrimack jumped out to the lead early shot when Natalie Nemes fired the puck from the point after holding in a clearing attempt and her shot delected off of a BU body in front to put the Warriors in front just over six minutes into the game.
BU tied the game at one, seven minutes later.
In the second period, the floodgates would open for both teams as BU would take the lead at 12:55 into the second period, but Alex Ferguson would the tie game up just seconds later with her first collegiate tally.
But the Terriers wouldn't take long to take the lead back as they scored just over a minute later, but the Warriors refused to give in as Nemes took a turnover and scored her second of the night on the 1 on 1 chance to tie the score, as both scored four times in under three minutes.
The Warriors on the penalty kill but Sam Lessick would force the turnover and convert on the shorthanded chance to put the Warriors on top (4-3) with 1:09 to go, but Boston University would score on the powerplay to leave the game tied at four as the period came to an end.
Despite a high scoring second period, neither was able to find the net in the third, and the Warriors would take part in the first ever Hockey East playoff first round overtime.
In overtime, the Warriors would hold strong on defense and take their chance when it came, Teghan Inglis forced the turnover and found Alexa Pongo who would turn her own rebound to win the game for Merrimack at 8:58 of the first overtime period.
Notes and Numbers
Natalie Nemes scored twice, Alex Ferguson, Sam Lessick and Alexa Pongo all scored in the Warriors victory.
Nemes also added an assist for a three point night.
Teghan Inglis, Katie Kaufman, Raice Szott, Emily Oosterveld also had an assist each.
Emma Gorski made 36 saves in the win.
Merrimack has won their first round matchup for the second straight season (4-1 @ UNH in 2022)
Power play: MC: 0-0 | BU: 1-1
Shots on Goal: MC: 25, BU: 40
Faceoffs: 22 MC | 36 BU Blocks: 13 MC | 7 BU
Up Next:
The Warriors will play in the second round of the Hockey East playoffs on Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies.
