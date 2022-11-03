The Sacred Heart University women’s soccer team has punched its ticket to the Northeast Conference Championship game, taking down Merrimack College, 2-1.
Sacred Heart sets the new program record for wins in a season with 11. Merrimack, playing in its first ever NEC playoff game, scored the first goal of the game, coming from Erin Tyldesley in the 12th minute.
Nichol Green tied the game 1-1 in the 23rd minute off a free kick that she curved into the front post to sneak by the Warriors junior goalkeeper Lily Morgan.
NEC Rookie of the year, Morgan Bovardi – a Masconomet Regional product playing close to home, scored the game-winner in the 51st minute as she was on the receiving end of a corner kick from Green. Her team-leading eighth goal of the season put the Pioneers up for the 2-1 final.
Sacred Heart advances to the championship game for the first time since 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.