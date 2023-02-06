Merrimack’s bye week couldn’t come at a better time.
The Warriors are reeling after Sunday’s overtime loss at Maine (their third OT loss in a row). After closing out the first half of the season as the No. 3 team in the nation (in the Pairwise), the Warriors have gone 2-8-1 in the second half of the season with three of those aforementioned losses in overtime.
“I never liked the 3-on-3 and obviously when we have the results we’ve had the last few games I dislike it even more,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “I thought we played well in overtime and traded chances, probably more than I’d wish, but we hit a post, we had two breakaways, we just didn’t finish.”
Merrimack doesn’t play again until Feb. 17 when the Warriors will welcome Boston University to Lawler Arena. The week off — something every team in Hockey East has at least once due to the league having an odd number of teams — might provide time for a mental reset.
Truthfully, the Warriors haven’t played poorly in their last five games, yet they sit 1-4. Three losses were in overtime and the fourth was against Northeastern, when Aidan McDonough scored with just over a minute left to give the Huskies a 1-0 win.
“The break is a great thing, frankly,” Borek said. “We had a tough stretch here on the road, all five games, with a trip to Maine and Vermont. Our goal was to get points in every game in the second half and in the last four we’ve done that and in the fifth one I thought we deserved points (1-0 loss at Northeastern). We don’t like that we didn’t get the other six points — we’d be in a much different situation if we got them — but we’re still getting points.
“Our guys are playing so hard and we’re playing well 5-on-5. Our goaltending has started to come back to us. I just think we had a lot of good luck in the first half and a lot of hard luck in the second half. We have to stay the course. We’re still in a good spot, we still got points, and we need to get to work this week and improve in the areas where we need to improve.”
But, Merrimack clearly hasn’t been able to put it all together in every phase of the game.
Friday night at UNH Merrimack’s coverage in the defensive zone was passive at best. It resulted in a number of scoring chances for the Wildcats and an overtime loss even though the Warriors had more scoring chances throughout the game.
Even UNH head coach Mike Souza said, “Merrimack outplayed us, to be quite honest.”
Saturday at Maine, Merrimack struggled on the power play and it led to a pair of shorthanded goals for the Black Bears just over a minute apart. That turned a 2-0 Merrimack lead — where it looked like the Warriors had all the momentum — into a 2-2 game.
“Both situations (on the shorthanded goals) we had guys miss plays,” Borek said. “The puck was up in the air on one of them and we lost a feel for where the puck was and instead of reacting on the defensive side of it we had a few guys react on the offensive side of it and it led to a 2-on-1. That’s unacceptable.
“The same thing on the second goal. We had a guy on the back end who was on the forecheck, which is where he needed to be because we were still on the breakout. But then our second guy went in as well and once again, we were playing offense when we should have still had the mind to make sure we weren’t giving up those chances defensively.”
Regardless, the frustration level is at a season high.
“In all three overtime losses we should have won in regulation,” Borek said. “That’s frustrating. But we have to play through it.”
Merrimack has three weekends left in the Hockey East regular season. After the bye week, the Warriors will play home-and-home series against BU and UMass Lowell and then wrap up the regular season on March 4 against Vermont at Lawler Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.