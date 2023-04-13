Former Merrimack center Jordan Minor announced Thursday that he would transfer to Virginia.
The 6-foot-8 center averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season. Virginia beat out Iowa, Seton Hall, and Florida Gulf Coast.
“When I was on my visit they really took care of me and showed me what it means to be family,” Minor told On3.com. “I believe in Coach Bennett’s vision for me and for the program. We want to get back to the Final Four.”
Virginia went 25-8 last season and finished first in the ACC.
“I think for me, I knew I wanted to commit after my visit,” Minor told 247sports.com. “I really got that family vibe. A lot of schools say family is important but you don’t really see it firsthand. Coach Bennett and his wife picked me up from the airport and he didn’t need to do that. He could’ve just sent me an Uber. I wanted somewhere that I can call home beyond the couple months that I’ll be there for.
“I flew out to FGCU the next day after my visit and I was supposed to visit Iowa and Seton Hall this upcoming week. I canceled those because I felt like Virginia was the place for me.”
