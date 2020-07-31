The Northeast Conference member school presidents have spoken: No fall sports.
That means Merrimack College will have to wait until January, at the earliest, before competing in NEC athletics.
As for the hockey program, Hockey East issued a statement noting it would make decisions on scheduling at a later date and that the 2020-21 season would prioritize conference play for the member schools.
The NEC, in response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of our campus and athletic communities being paramount, the NEC Council of Presidents voted to postpone all fall sports athletics competition and championships.
This postponement applies to NEC sponsored sports and impacts men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, as well as all other NEC sports scheduled to engage in competition this fall. The Council agreed to reconvene again by October 1 to evaluate the public health crisis and competitive options moving forward.
As for hockey, by emphasizing competition between Hockey East member institutions, the league noted it allows itself to make significant and often difficult decisions in real time that will protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the administration of the conference schedule.
Hockey East noted that its geography allows the league to conduct conference competition, including the men's and women's championships, while mitigating non-essential travel and allowing maximum flexibility to adjust its schedule based on ever-changing developments and best medical practices surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the league plans to construct multiple balanced schedule models for both the men's and women's leagues for the 2020-21 season. These models will include added safety measures and allow for maximum scheduling flexibility.
The NEC fall sports programs will have the opportunity for "practice, skill instruction, team and individual meetings, strength and conditioning and athletic training will be made available at each institution's discretion in adherence with conference protocols and NCAA rules, along with campus, local and state health and safety guidelines."
"While this decision was exceedingly difficult and will be incredibly heartbreaking for our NEC student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the NEC Council of Presidents focused on the importance of the health and safety and well-being of our entire campus communities," said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. "This pandemic has challenged us all in ways we could never have imagined, and I applaud our student-athletes and coaches for handling this difficult time with grace and courage. We are committed to providing all of our student-athletes with meaningful practice and training activities this fall and look forward to reconvening our Presidents by October 1 to discuss future competitive opportunities."
We will be updating Merrimack athletics and decisions on sports, including football, which could be moved to the fall.
Press releases from the NEC and Hockey East were used for this report.
