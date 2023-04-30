ANDOVER – At 6:50 on Sunday night, the National Football League Draft had ended. Regardless of what was going to happen over the next few minutes, either way, it was going to change the life of Tyler Roberts forever.
Thirteen minutes after Mel Kiper and company discussed the final selection, Roberts received a phone call from his agent telling him there was a chance that he still could get an opportunity with one of several NFL teams. Three hours after that phone call, the lifetime dream became a reality when he agreed to attend a mini-camp with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Roberts is one of three Merrimack College players who'll get a crack at a NFL roster. James Nyamwaya was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Anthony Witherstone, will join Roberts this Friday as a camp invitee with the Chiefs.
"When I got the phone call it was a sigh or relief. All I want to do is play football and I didn't care where it was," said Roberts. "I just want to play in the NFL. I got that call and it's just a sigh of relief that my career is not over. I have a foot in the door and now it's time to kick the door down."
This past fall, Roberts, a 6-3, 240, fullback/tight end, played in just six games for the Warriors after tearing the MCL in his left knee. The Wilmington resident elected not to get an operation and since then the injury has completely healed.
A few months later in January, Roberts was invited to the Tropical Bowl in Florida. He took part in training sessions and practices, but didn't play in the game because of his knee. After that, he took part in two NFL pro days, one at Havard University and the other at Holy Cross. That's when the initial contact from the NFL teams began.
"I kind of had an idea that whatever was going to happen was going to happen after the draft was over. I kind of new that I wasn't going to get drafted. I had four teams that I knew were most interested in me, or thought were most interested in me and that was the Chiefs, who I obviously got the invite from, the Dolphins, Chargers and Patriots.”
One of the reasons why Roberts stuck out to these teams is his versatility. He played a number of different positions ranging from running back to tight end to linebacker and defensive back in high school.
Then at Merrimack, he was a four-year starter again playing multiple positions, while being named a first-team all-conference and All-New England selection.
"Tyler has had a tremendous career for Merrimack Football and this opportunity with the Chiefs is well deserved," said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran. "There are a lot of local ties in the Chiefs organization and I think they love Tyler’s versatility and production. He has lined up as a halfback, fullback, inline tight end, flex tight end, linebacker, short and long snapper and been highly effective in everyone of those roles. In addition to Tyler's versatility his football IQ will be a huge asset at the next level. Players that can play multiple roles in the NFL add significant value.
"I also truly believe he will win people over in the building with his work ethic and toughness. We have had some really good football players at Merrimack, but there is no question Tyler will go down as one of the most complete players I have ever coached. The kid is a flat out player and one of the best leaders thats worn the Blue and Gold."
Roberts said there hasn’t been any discussion on any plans that the Chiefs may have for him.
"Essentially it's a tryout and you have to give them a reason to keep you around and make the camp roster in the fall," he said. "I know their fullback (Michael Burton) left recently to the Broncos and obviously they have the best tight end (Travis Kelce) in all of the NFL. I'm going to do whatever I can (to make it). I can play tight end, I can play fullback and I can legitimately play special teams.
“I think there's a lot of things that I can do to help (the Chiefs) and hopefully I get that opportunity to go out there and make the roster. I played special teams during my freshmen and sophomore years in college and I did long-snapping at the pro days so I'll do that if they need me to."
Whatever the case may be, he's just ecstatic to get this opportunity.
"The last year or so has just been so stressful for me. As an undrafted guy, it's always going to be an uphill battle to make the roster," Roberts said. "I think I'm built for that. I'm confident in my abilities. I didn't have a ton of opportunities to play Division 1 college football coming out of high school. I got one and I made the most of it and I feel the same with this opportunity.”
