PLAISTOW, N.H. — Superstars may come and go, but for Timberlane Regional wrestling, pride and tradition never graduate.
The Owls, depleted by the graduation of seven 2022 state champions, opened the 2022-23 campaign by sending a message to the rest of Division I by thumping Exeter, 52-21, on Wednesday night.
“Tonight, we showed some toughness in the tough matches that we had,” said senior 160-pounder Benjamin Little, who carved out a tidy 8-3 decision win in his season debut. “We have lot more to learn but tonight was a great opener to test where we are right now.”
It’s hard to believe but the most historic program in the Granite State — arguably in any sport — that posted its 208th straight in-state dual meet win has been a tad overlooked by some in the preseason.
The last time Timberlane lost to a New Hampshire team (2007), the bulk of this current roster was in diapers or hadn’t even been born.
So, these guys understand what Owls wrestling is all about. and they believe that this roster, as unproven as it might be on paper, is up to the task.
“One hundred percent, yes! Our team is ready to go, and I feel like we can live up to the legacy,” said senior 285-pounder and captain Malikai Colon, who accepted a forfeit for his first victory.
“We’re a veteran team that’s ready to go. and we have a lot of young kids who want to grind and get better.”
On the mat, Exeter wrestled pretty tough.
Talon Oljey (113), Jon Fabrizio (132) and Spencer Sierra (172) posted the lone Timberlane wins by fall on the night with Fabrizio’s coming in just 16 seconds.
Not only did Ryan Sigillo win top walk-up song of the night — “Ice, Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice — the freshman 106-pounder knocked of a tough Blue Hawk in middle school state champ Hudson Berry, 17-2.
TJ Labatte and Jacob Morrisey were the other Owls to roll on the mat with major decisions.
Things will certainly get tougher for Timberlane, but all-in-all, step one of the reloading process was rock-solid.
“We’ve been doing a lot at (Smitty’s) Barn to get ready. A bunch of our guys went there through the summer to work hard and get better,” said Little. “Losing seven state champions, we have a lot to prove. I feel like our team can do it with hard work.”
Timberlane 52, Exeter 21
Timberlane winners:
106: Ryan Sigillo by tech fall, 17-2; 113: Talon Oljey by pin, :16; 120: Cole Seuss by forfeit; 126: Cam Petengil by forfeit; 132: TJ Labatte by major decision, 16-4; 138: Jon Fabrizio by pin, 5:07; 145: Jacob Morrissey by major decision, 8-0; 160: Benjamin Little by decision, 8-0; 170: Spencer Sierra by pin, 1:22; HVY: Malikai Colon by forfeit
Records: Exeter 0-1, Timberlane 1-0
