Yo, baseball, as in Major League Baseball … We need you.
No. We really, really need you.
America is burning in more ways than one.
Too many of us are on edge. Too many of us need more outlets than currently available.
There is something about a baseball game, particularly for fans. Fresh air. Green grass. Beer. And, well, you get the picture.
The baseball we are asking for, from you, is different. It will be TV-only for now.
But it will be baseball.
The recent disputes over salaries, which is always a touchy subject, is sickening. Particuarly, the public ones.
We don’t want to hear about billionaires, whose franchises have grown exponentially every year in net worth, losing money for one year.
And we don’t want to hear about $30 million-per-year players having zero interest in playing for “only” $10 million.
Money, especially gobs of it for extremely wealthy people, just doesn’t seem important right now.
Each of our professional sports offers something special. Football offers passion. Hockey offers non-stop action. Basketball offers oh-my-God athleticism.
Baseball is different than the rest. It offers a little piece of all the others.
Best of all, there is no clock. And heaven knows, most of us have more free time than ever before.
Baseball is best when it’s played in the summer, in 80 degrees. The players are loose and the fans are thirsty. It’s a great combo.
Netflix has been a big winner with has-been actors Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Christina Applegate (Dead To Me) showing us second chances, at the right time, can change course instantly.
Both were child stars. Both disappeared from the limelight. Both were executive producer in two the spring's binge-watching hits.
Major League Baseball could really use a second chance, like Bateman and Applegate have received.
There is no doubt that the NFL and NBA have surpassed our national pastime since the turn of the century.
Ratings, profits, viewership, world-dominance, etc., you name it, they’ve solidified their place.
We need baseball back, in whatever form is medically acceptable, and we need it now.
We need a calming diversion which baseball can help give us in these difficult times.
Don’t mess up this opportunity. Don’t.
