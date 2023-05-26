METHUEN -- The script is hardly fresh, but why mess with a smash hit?
Methuen and Amesbury met in a classic 2022 Methuen Invitational Softball Tournament final. So, let’s run it back.
Defending Division 4 state champion Amesbury rode an imposing 19-strikeout performance by Izzy LeVasseur to knock off North Andover, 1-0, on Friday night while Methuen, a Final Four team in Division 1 last spring, had its way with Merrimack Valley Conference foe Andover, 12-0.
The winners will meet for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m. here on Burnham Road, while Andover and North Andover collide in the consolation at 5 p.m.
The Rangers edged Amesbury, 3-2, in the title game a year ago.
Here’s a look at the Friday night semis:
RANGERS ON THE OFFENSIVE
On their “Senior Night,” Methuen High piled up nine hits and six walks to take care of Andover in five.
Thyanais Santiago led the Rangers, going 3 for 4 with a couple steals and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Brooke Tardugno had two hits, scored two and drove in a pair, while Bella Monsanto tripled and closed the night with four RBIs.
“I just think hitting is contagious. When we start to hit, everybody starts to hit,” said Ranger senior first baseman Lea Lynch, who was 1 for 2 and scored a run. “I’m very proud of me and my teammates. We came in not expecting to win but confident, and we stayed calm through the whole thing.”
The Rangers scored two in the first and plated four more in the second, before busting things open with six in the bottom of the fourth.
“That was kind of a continuation from Tuesday. We swung the bat well on Tuesday (17-1 win over Arlington) and we swung it well tonight,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith, whose club improved to 13-6. “It’s what we were looking for. We had some tough stretches of games. We took our lumps. We knew that stretch was going to be hard. It was, but we came out of it, I think, better. And we are peaking at the right time.”
Mackenzie Yirrell pitched four innings in relief of Jess Voutour to earn the win. The junior allowed four hits and a pair of walks, striking out four.
“It’s been a group effort the entire year, and it’s going to continue to be,” said Smith. “We’re not a team that relies on just one arm. Going forward, we are going to continue to do that, mix and match as we see fit based on the situation. They complement each other well.”
Andover, which at 7-12 remains right in the thick of things when it comes to the Division 1 state tournament due to the power rankings, got hits from Alyssa Sellinger, Katie O’Brien, Eliza Rousseau and Arla Fraser.
AMESBURY HANGS ON
North Andover High had its sights set on another shot at the MVC rival Rangers.
Brigid Gaffny, who struck out eight in a five-hitter, certainly pitched well enough to get the Scarlet Knights there.
Amesbury’s LeVasseur simply got in the way, tossing her brilliant -- and totally overpowering four-hitter.
Neither pitcher or team would budge.
The only scars on Gaffny’s slate were a fourth-inning slice triple to right by Ella Delisle followed by an Alexis Leblanc sacrifice fly to deep center.
That run, on this evening, was plenty.
“(Gaffny) did a great job. She totally commanded that team. It was one hit and then a sac fly. That’s really all she let up,” said Knights coach Caitlin Flanagan. “Unfortunately, we didn’t give her the offense to get the win.”
LeVasseur ran into one jam in the Knights’ sixth when Marissa Oliveto delivered a sharp, pinch hit single to lead the frame. Bunt hits by Jess Mangiameli and Lauren Lynch followed to load the bases.
She found that next level and blew away the next three hitters to avoid any damage.
“We had the meat of our order up, and we just didn’t get the timely hit, which is unfortunate,” said Flanagan. “Bases loaded, no outs, we just couldn’t get it across.”
“She’s a talented player, we made adjustments in the batter’s box and it got better through the game, but she does a nice job. She places the ball up and out, and when we figured that out, she came in. She’s smart. The catcher (DeLisle) did a nice job behind the plate and it was a tight game all the way.”
North Andover falls to 12-6 heading into Saturday evening’s consolation game. The Knights will look to use the game and the next week to prep for what will be a rugged Division 1 state tournament.
“This tournament is always good for the postseason preparation,” said Flanagan. “We know there’s going to be good competition, so, regardless of the outcome, we know this is what we are going to see in the next couple weeks. It’s going to make us better, no matter wins or losses.”
