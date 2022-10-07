The rivalry has existed for generations, featuring Hall of Fame stars, legendary coaches and classic finishes.
But when Methuen High and Andover High face off in a battle of undefeated teams on Friday, many believe it could mark the high point in the long and storied history of the feud.
“I can’t think of any Andover vs. Methuen game that matches this one,” said Methuen High alum Dan Dodson, who has followed the program for more than 60 years. “This is a special game.”
Andover High (4-0), the No. 3-ranked team in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings, will travel to Methuen High’s Nicholson Stadium on Friday, to face a Rangers (4-0) squad ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by the MIAA.
“Understand the magnitude of what this game means to both of these teams, with them both undefeated, I’m not sure this has ever happened,” said Andover High Hall of Famer Joe Marinaro (AHS, 1991), who went on to star at the University of Michigan. “This rivalry has always been very important. What I remember most from my playing days was how much they didn’t like us and we didn’t like them.”
The excitement surrounding the clash — which will establish the winner as a state championship favorite — is understandably at a frenzy.
“We had amazing games back in the day, and we had the occasional shootout, but nothing like this,” said Methuen High Hall of Fame quarterback Jason Danella (MHS, 1993). “These offenses are unbelievable. These are two great teams.”
Friday marks a clash between two of the most dynamic offenses in Massachusetts, with Methuen led by brothers Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason and running back/defensive back Shane Eason and Andover paced by two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars QB Scott Brown and running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal.
“Having these two teams, Methuen and Andover, undefeated really brings back memories of the great rivalry that goes back years and year,” said Methuen Hall of Famer Joe Cerami (MHS, 1993). “Anyone who loves sports loves a good rivalry, and this is a great rivalry. I developed some great friends from Andover, and we still talk about the rivalry. This has what it takes to be a game people talk about for years.”
Agreed former Andover running back and current Hall of Fame track coach Peter Comeau (AHS, 1984) “This is always such a special rivalry, and to have both teams undefeated makes this game really unique. Both communities are psyched, and I’m not sure there’s been a game like this.”
A GAME THREE DECADES IN THE MAKING
Asked to remember the last time a Methuen vs. Andover football game meant that much, many alums immediately recalled a classic matchup 30 years ago.
“The one Andover/Methuen game that really strikes a chord is the 1992 game,” said Cerami. “It was my senior year, 30 years ago. The rivalry was so hyped up. Andover was so hyped up, they had a ton of stars, and we had a strong team. It was a great game we’re still talking about.”
Former Andover High quarterback Pat Finn (AHS, 1990), who later served as a Golden Warriors assistant coach under Ken Maglio, agreed, “I would say that last really big game between Andover and Methuen was 1992. Andover was very, very good, with a great running back named Steve Shepard (Andover High Hall of Famer) who played at Villanova University. and Methuen was obviously loaded, they won the Super Bowl.”
In the eagerly-anticipated 1992 season-opener, Methuen defeated Andover in an intense defensive battle, 6-0, on a first half touchdown pass from Danella to Joe Pawlick.
“It was the second or third drive of the game,” remembered Danella. “I got it to Joe, he made one move and that was the game. That 40-yard touchdown pass was the only points of the game, but we didn’t know it at the time. Andover kicked my butt the whole game. But we got it done.
“This (2022) game has that sort of strange feeling like the game had in 1992. There are still so many games to be played, but this game feels so important.”
The unlikelihood of the winning score being a touchdown pass still amuses the Rangers 30 years later.
“Andover teams were always slick, high-flying offenses,” said Cerami who earned Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year that season. “We were always a tough, grind-it-out team, emblematic of what Methuen is. We never threw the ball, so we caught them off guard with that pass, and it was a defensive game from there.
“The Andover win was a real springboard for us to go on and win the Super Bowl. That’s how important that game was. It made us believe.”
From there, the Rangers surged to an 8-2 record, and went on to win the Division 2A Super Bowl title, upsetting unbeaten Reading in the title game. Andover finished a game behind at 7-3.
“This city deserves another shot at a football title,” said Danella. “Hopefully this game will do the same for the community that ours did 30 years ago. Maybe I’ll even polish up my Super Bowl ring.”
COLLINS, KLIMAS AT HEART OR RIVALRY
Each year, when Andover and Methuen meet on the football field, the Larry Klimas-Dick Collins Cup is presented to the winner. That’s appropriate, considering the impact the two late, legendary coaches had on their teams and the rivalry.
“I think the coaching careers those two tremendous coaches had, and the respect they had for one another, is really the foundation of what this rivalry is,” said Marinaro. “It meant so much to us to win the game for coach Collins. We had so much respect for coach Collins, and for coach Klimas. We played so hard for (Collins), because of what it meant to him to beat Methuen.”
Collins coach Andover from 1959-1995, going 220-138-14. He later returned to the program as a volunteer, before passing away in 2014 at 82-years-old.
Klimas coach Methuen from 1977-02, going 140-113-10. He passed away in 2002 at 63-years-old.
“Klimas was an icon, and so was coach Collins,” said Comeau, who later coached with Collins and against Klimas in track. All three are members of the Mass. State Track Coaches Hall of Fame. “Klimas and Dick were such close friends, and they really pumped up the rivalry and made sure we all knew that it was a huge game.”
Said Collins following Klimas’ death, “Larry was probably the biggest rival I had. ... The only thing I can say is I love the guy. There wasn’t a better coach around that I ever respected more, and I simply loved Larry Klimas.”
The feeling was mutual in Methuen.
“It’s safe to say the love for this rivalry starts with my coach, the great Larry Klimas and Dick Collins,” said Cerami. “They were ultra competitive, in football and track. They respected one another, and they both wanted to win.
“Because of this rivalry, I have made some lifelong friends with former Andover stars. We still kid each other 30 years later about who was better.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.