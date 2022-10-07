The time is almost here.
After a week of hype surrounding the clash between Methuen High and Andover High in a battle of undefeated teams, the two squads cannot wait to finally take the field.
“The meaning behind this game and the (Larry Klimas-Dick Collins) trophy makes the game more special and creates so much passion to win and celebrate with my teammates,” said Methuen receiver/defensive back Xander Silva. “This year our game against Andover will really shows the state who the real deal is in the MVC.”
Andover (4-0), the No. 3-ranked team in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings, and No. 8-ranked Methuen (4-0) will meet on Friday (7 p.m.) at Methuen High’s Nicholson Stadium in a game that’s earning state-wide attention.
“This is one of the biggest games every year, and even bigger this year,” said star Andover running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal. “Methuen always has a very tough team. We are all looking forward to the big game on Friday.”
Methuen has won two straight over Andover — 51-21 last fall and a 20-14 overtime classic in the 2021 spring COVID season — and four of the last five.
“The rivalry is a strong one, and the only thing that’s on our minds is to get the win,” said Andover quarterback Scott Brown, who helped the Golden Warriors beat the Rangers 28-0 as a freshman starter in 2019. “They have gotten us the past two years, and I haven’t beaten them since my freshman year where I made my first start at quarterback right in Methuen. So basically the only thing we are worried about is going in and getting a win.”
The game is a clash of two of the state’s most dangerous offenses.
Methuen is averaging 45.0 points per game, led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason (450 yards, 6 TDs passing) and his brother, running back Shane Eason (402 rushing yards, 12 overall TDs).
Andover is averaging 36.8 points a game, led by its own Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB in Brown (717 yards, 9 TDs passing) and All-Scholastic Beal, who returned from injury to score two TDs in last week’s win over Central Catholic, the first for the Golden Warriors over the Raiders since 2012.
Neither team has been held below 30 points so far this fall.
“The Methuen rivalry means a lot to our team,” said Drew Eason. “We’re two of the best teams in the MVC every year, so we take this game very seriously. We’re also so close to each other, so typically a lot of our fans come to support one another whether it’s home or away. We play for a trophy yearly so we’re looking to take it back with us this year.”
CENTRAL READY TO BOUNCE BACK
Central Catholic dropped a heartbreaker to Andover last week, 30-29. But don’t expect the Raiders to be down long.
Central has not lost two straight games since the 2018 season — when the Raiders fell to eventual Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep in Week 2 and Division 2 state champion North Andover in Week 3.
That North Andover loss also marked the most recent Merrimack Valley Conference defeat suffered by Central prior to last week against Andover.
Before that, the Raiders’ most recent MVC loss was in 2016, to Haverhill High.
After a break against winless Lowell this week, it’s back into the fire for Central, which will host Methuen next Friday.
WINDHAM TURNS IT AROUND
It’s been quite a turnaround for Windham football, which has won three of its last four games after winning just once last fall. The Jaguars have been in every game, and are the favorites the next two weeks against Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central.
Head coach Jack Byrne heaped praise on his assistant coaches after last week’s win.
“Defensive coach Rodney Brow puts in so much time watching film and had a great balance of basics and small adjustments to put our guys in the right spots,” said Byrne. “Offensive line coach Mike Sweeney has helped us get better up front every week. We have hard working guys on our line and coach Sweeney brings them to another level every week. We are so proud to see all the off-season hard work pay off. Our guys take a lot of pride in doing the right things on and off the field.”
