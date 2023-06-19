Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez celebrated his birthday by making history on the track Saturday.
The breakout sprint standout and birthday boy won the “Rising Stars” 100-meter dash title in a blazing 10.67 at New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
“Once I won and saw the smoke (behind the finish line) go up in the air I felt a sense of relief knowing I got the job done,” said Jimenez. “Especially doing this on my birthday made it a really great day.”
Running in Lane 5 in the finals — as the top seed after running a 10.74 in the preliminary round — Jimenez learned at the finish line, then held his hand in the air in celebration after he edged runner-up Scotty Coffi of Pennsylvania (10.74).
“The atmosphere was nothing I’ve ever felt,” said Jimenez. “To just stand around and see how the stadium engulfs you and the crowd was screaming was a crazy feeling.”
The title ended a season in which Jimenez — a senior in his second year running track — was undefeated in the 100 dash, including wins at New Englands, Meet of Champions, Division 1s and Andover Boosters.
“The win capped off an incredible season for Darwin,” said Methuen High coach Brittany Carpio. “He went undefeated on the year (in the dash) and we couldn’t be prouder of his hard work and dedication. I think we were all hoping for a PR and for him to go sub 10.6. That was his overall goal, but seeing him win and watching his teammates cheer for him as he crossed the finish line was a moment we’ll all remember.”
Jimenez also came back on Sunday to lead the 4x100 relay place third in the Rising Stars division. He teamed with Joshua Kwakye, Aaron Chiocca and Elgin Ekwi to run a 42.35, just behind the winner from Pennsylvania (42.11).
TWITTER: DWillisET
