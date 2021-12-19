METHUEN — Hurdles were stacking up against the Methuen High Rangers.
First, there was Haverhill’s two-goal flurry in seven seconds, five minutes into the third, flipping a 2-1 Ranger lead into a 3-2 deficit.
Then there was a post, a cross-bar and an absolute stoning of Ranger Jack Allard by Haverhill High goalie Cal Pruett.
Sunday night disappointment seemed imminent.
“Our two guns are Danny Field and Owen Kneeland, and they both scored huge goals for us,” said Ranger coach Bill Blackwell.
Field, a senior captain, evened things with a brilliant rush through a sea of Hillies, knotting the score at 3-3 and sending it to overtime, where Kneeland sent the home fans home with a smile.
The junior blue-liner found a loose puck and a lot of open ice around the red line, raced in and score the game-winner, 2:36 into the extra session, giving Methuen the hard-earned 4-3 decision.
“More ice, less people, more space, we like to play with speed,” said Kneeland, a junior captain. “I saw it developing. I came down the (far) wall with the puck, I saw the defenseman come off (the bench) so I pulled it in. I shot upstairs and it went in.
“When I saw the defenseman coming off the bench, I was thinking shoot the whole way because I was tired and I just wanted to get off.”
With the victory, the Rangers moved to 2-1 here in the early going.
“It’s a huge win. We won our first game, then got handled pretty easy the other night (by Shawsheen Tech), so we were kind of, ‘Are we good? Are we OK?’” said Blackwell. “This was going to tell us because Haverhill is very similar to us. That’s a good win for us.”
Methuen gained a 1-0 lead after one period on Cam Katzenberger’s goal.
The teams split goals in the second with Matt Lopes scoring for the Hillies and Chris Dimaggio delivering on the power play for the Rangers.
Down 2-1 in the third, Haverhill cranked up the pressure and broke through in a weird sequence.
The Rangers were caught in a line change, and Jake Costa made them pay dearly, streaking down the left wing to make it 2-2.
A faceoff win turned into Hillie euphoria when Jack Baker scored to make it 3-2 just seven seconds later with 9:02 left in regulation.
“We come out in the third, we have a breakdown on defense and fall behind, and I’ve got a bunch of young kids,” said Blackwell. “I’ve only got four seniors, and one has Covid. We responded. I’m psyched about that.”
The Rangers have some players on the blue line, though, and they came through when this crew needed them most.
“We’re not creating that much offense. We’re letting those guys take off as defensemen, a little European style if you will,” Blackwell said.
The Hillies, playing in their opener, showed plenty of promise.
First and foremost, both Costa and Lopes were all over the ice.
Also, goalie Cal Pruett was sharp, coming up with a handful of dynamite stops in his 27-save effort.
“I thought it was a great high school game,” said Blackwell.
“We’re going to play them three times this year, and I think all three will be just like that, a bounce here or there. Like I tell these guys, every puck matters.”
Methuen 4, Haverhill 3 (OT)Haverhill (0-1): 0 1 2 0 — 3
Methuen (2-1): 1 1 1 1 — 4
Goals: H — Matt Lopes, Jake Costa, Jack Baker; M — Cam Katzenberger, Chris Dimaggio, Dan Field, Owen Kneeland
Assists: H — Jack Waligora, Charlie Rastaukas, Lopes; M — Field, Kneeland, Zach Anderson
Saves: H — Cal Pruett 27; M — Noah Page 21
