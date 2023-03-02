BROCKTON — Methuen boys basketball knew it was in for a fight. Brockton had depth, athleticism and a rowdy home court advantage, but if the Rangers could keep the Boxers on their heels then they might be able to pull out the win.
Things went to plan for a while, but eventually Brockton landed a crushing blow from which the Rangers couldn’t recover.
Methuen saw its season come to an end Thursday night, losing 65-49 to Brockton in the Round of 32 of the Division 1 state tournament. The game was tight early and went into halftime tied at 24-24, but Brockton pounced on Methuen with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and never gave the Rangers a chance from there.
“They’ve got a deep bench and we had a scoring lull at the same time they got hot in the third quarter. It was tough for us to come back,” said Methuen coach Anthony Faradie. “They handled our pressure pretty well, they made more plays.”
Methuen responded to Brockton’s first big haymaker, ripping off a 9-1 run to end the first quarter after initially falling behind 11-5. Ben Nkwantah and Aaron Chiocca knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to silence the Brockton crowd, and Methuen led for much of the second quarter before the Boxers muscled back and sent the game into halftime all knotted up.
Then coming out of the break Brockton flipped the game on its head. A turnover-laden slugfest quickly devolved into a track meet, and Methuen seemingly couldn’t do anything to stop Brockton from getting to the rim. Brockton ultimately outscored Methuen 19-7 in the quarter, eventually stretching its lead to 14 early in the fourth.
The Rangers did have one last answer in them, cutting the deficit to eight with about 4:30 to play, but from that point on Chidi Nwosu Chidiebere took over. The big freshman made three quick baskets at the rim to push the lead back to double digits, finishing with 18 points and an emphatic dunk with a minute left to punctuate the win.
While he put on his show, his Boxer teammates buried the Rangers at the free throw line. Brockton finished 14 for 18 on the game, and Faradie said afterwards that was one of the decisive factors.
“We weren’t able to keep them off the line and they were able to bang free throws down and separate themselves again,” Faradie said. “We got a little bit late in the game where we had to make something happen and amp up our pressure, but they did a good job beating it.”
Earl Pemberton Jr. led Methuen with 15 points, and Isaiah Andino and Nkwantah each had nine to lead the Ranger offense. In addition to Chidebere’s 18, junior guard Cameron Monteiro had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boxers had 20 points off the bench, including seniors Brandon Bennett and John Francois with eight points each.
Methuen finishes the season 15-7 after taking the Merrimack Valley Conference2 championship and winning its first-round tournament matchup. Brockton (14-7) will now face Franklin in the Round of 16.
Brockton 65, Methuen 49Methuen (49): Isaiah Andino 3-3-9, Ben Nkwantah 2-4-9, Drew Eason 0-0-0, Josh Kiwanuka 1-0-2, Earl Pemberton Jr. 5-4-15, Aaron Chiocca 2-0-6, Rucky Vasquez 0-0-0, Lennon Abreu de la Cruz 2-4-8. Totals: 15-15-49
Brockton (65): Cameron Monteiro 3-6-15, Jordan Fontes 2-4-9, Braxten Baker 0-0-0, Dominick Hopkins 2-0-4, Chidi Nwosu Chidiebere 7-4-18, Nathan Rateau 0-0-0, Liedson Mendes Fortes 2-0-4, John Francois 4-0-8, Marcus Fortes 0-0-0, Brandon Bennett 4-0-8, Djamell dos Santos Cardoso Alves 0-0-0. Totals: 24-14-65
3-pointers: M — Chiocca 2, Nkwantah, Pemberton; B — Monteiro 3, J. Fontes
Methuen (15-7): 14-10-7-18 — 49
Brockton (14-7): 12-12-19-22 — 65
