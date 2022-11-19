SHREWSBURY -- As Tom Ryan's Methuen players took a knee on the ice cold Shrewsbury High School turf, the head coach made sure to stress the positive, despite Friday's disappointment.
"This is the best football team Methuen has had in at least 30 years," said Ryan. "If we win on Thanksgiving, it could be our ninth win, and that's maybe happened four times in our program's history. Of course we wanted to go to the state championship game, but we are very proud of this team. We made it to the final four in the state. Our opponent today was just very, very good."
No. 8-seeded Methuen scored defensive stops on No. 4 Springfield Central's first two possessions of the game, but the Golden Eagles scored on their next seven drives to defeat the Rangers 54-14 on Friday in the Division 1 state semifinal.
Methuen (8-3) now heads into Thanksgiving (10 a.m.), while Springfield Central (10-1) will try to repeat as Division 1 state champions when it takes on St. John's Prep, which beat Central Catholic on Friday in the other semifinal.
"You can't beat a team like Springfield Central unless you play a perfect game," said Ryan. "And we played far from perfect. Their speed on defense was pretty spectacular. We couldn't get anything going on offense, and when we did we got some ticky-tack penalties or something didn't go our way. But we did battle until the end, and that shows a lot."
Methuen's defense looked dominant out of the gates on Friday, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs.
Springfield Central's first drive lasted just six plays, as Matt McCormick and Ibrahima Ba stopped Golden Eagles quarterback William Watson short of the first down marker on a fourth down
On the following possession, Springfield Central ran a fake punt, but Methuen was ready and Anesti Touma knocked Watson out of bounds for a second straight turnover.
"We got some stops early," said Ryan. "And we thought that was hugely important. But it's tough to keep the offense quiet for long."
That's when fortune began to turn in Springfield Central's favor.
Methuen advanced to the Golden Eagles' 36-yard line, but the Rangers were then whistled for a questionable intentional grounding penalty. Springfield Central then blocked the ensuing point, and three plays later took the lead.
One possession later, Methuen forced a Springfield Central incomplete pass on fourth down. But the Rangers were flagged for pass interference, and four plays later the Golden Eagles made it 14-0. Two possessions later, it was 28-0 Springfield.
Methuen broke up the shutout on the final drive before halftime. QB Drew Eason completed passes of 11 and 26 yards to Anesti Touma, then hit his brother Shane Eason for a 2-yard touchdown with 0:07 left in the half.
The Rangers added another score on their first possession of the second half. Drew Eason found Shane Eason for gains of 36 and 39 yards, the second a touchdown pass.
But Springfield Central added three more touchdowns to close out the win.
Methuen will now look to end its season on a high note, when it travels to Dracut (3-8) for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.
"It's a short week for us," Ryan said. "The coaching staff is going to break down what Dracut has. We have to overcome this little bit of negativity and see if we can turn it to a positive. So we'll see what we have."
